Naples Grande Beach Resort Unveils Design Vision for Its Transformative, Property-Wide Revitalization

The Iconic Naples Resort Will Usher In a New Era of Modern Coastal Luxury When It Welcomes Guests Back to Florida's Gulf Coast in Early 2027

NAPLES, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Naples Grande Beach Resort embarks on a sweeping renovation, the resort today shared a first look at the design vision that will transform the beloved Gulf Coast retreat into a refined expression of modern coastal luxury. Slated for completion in late 2026, the comprehensive reimagination will refresh all guest accommodations, reimagine gathering spaces and introduce an elevated design approach inspired by the timeless elegance and natural beauty of Naples.

Long recognized for its distinctive architectural presence and expansive beachfront setting, the AAA Four Diamond resort's renovation will fully reimagine the lobby and arrival sequence, guestrooms and balconies, numerous restaurants and bars, and introduce new outdoor meeting and event spaces. The result will be a refined, yet approachable expression of modern coastal luxury rooted in place.

"This renovation ushers in a bold new era for Naples' most iconic resort," said Gary Sims, Managing Director of Naples Grande Beach Resort. "We're reimagining the guest experience from the ground up, honoring the timeless charm and natural beauty of Naples while elevating every detail, from arrival to accommodations, dining and social spaces. The new Naples Grande will be a refined yet inviting retreat that feels deeply connected to its coastal surroundings."

To bring this vision to life, Naples Grande Beach Resort has partnered with three prominent design firms: Cooper Carry architects, interior design studio Parker Torres Design and hospitality concept and design firm EDG. Together, the teams are reimagining key spaces across the property, from the arrival experience and lobby to guestrooms, dining venues and gathering spaces, creating an elevated guest experience that reflects the effortless coastal lifestyle of Naples.

The resort's design narrative draws from Naples' lush natural environment and the destination's storied history. The turquoise waters and mangrove-lined pathways of the beloved Clam Pass beach and coastal habitat will be reflected in the interiors through a palette of soft neutrals, coastal turquoise and warm terracotta tones reminiscent of seashells, alongside textural cerused oak. These elements soften the property's existing structure while introducing warmth, texture and a greater sense of intimacy throughout.

Historic influence is drawn from the enduring legacy of the Naples Pier, originally constructed in the 1880s and rebuilt across generations as a symbol of gathering and resilience. This concept of "tides of time" will subtly inform the interiors, from sheer textiles that evoke filtered Gulf sunlight to plank-inspired flooring reminiscent of a boardwalk underfoot. Social inspiration takes its cue from the walkable charm of downtown Naples and its inviting storefronts and cafés, channeling an elevated yet relaxed sensibility. The result will be a resort environment that feels sophisticated without formality, equally welcoming to locals and visitors.

Arrival and Lobby

A dramatic evolution will take place in the arrival and lobby experience, creating a striking introduction to the resort. Architectural updates will enhance the porte cochère, establishing a striking yet gracious welcome. Inside, the lobby will be reimagined with new social spaces, lush plantings and artwork. A suspended art installation will create intimacy within the soaring space, while sculptural reception desks and organic forms introduce dimension and movement.

New to Naples Grande Beach Resort: an inviting lobby café and market will offer elevated grab-and-go fare ideal for beach days, morning coffee runs and quick meeting breaks, while a new lobby bar, complete with terrace seating, will serve as a social hub attracting both resort guests and the local community. Floor-to-ceiling glass elements and reimagined dining venues will further activate the lobby level, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection to the resort's verdant Gulf Coast setting.

Reenvisioned Guest Accommodations

Among the most significant updates will be the resort's 474 exceptionally spacious guest rooms and suites, which will be fully redesigned to embody a relaxed yet upscale coastal aesthetic. Bathrooms will be reconfigured as spa-like sanctuaries, with oversized showers, upgraded vanities and lighting, while living areas will introduce softly curved seating, rope-textured details, custom lighting and bespoke artwork inspired by tropical forms.

Guest room balconies, long a signature of the property for their sweeping 180-degree Gulf views, will be reimagined as true extensions of the living space, designed for comfort, relaxation, and a stronger connection to the coastal. All accommodations will feature custom-designed furniture and sculptural lighting and will be designed to serve multiple purposes: a tranquil retreat for leisure guests, a functional workspace for business travelers and a comfortable gathering space for families.

New and Revitalized Meetings and Event Spaces

As a renowned destination for meetings, events and private celebrations large and small, Naples Grande Beach Resort will preserve its existing event infrastructure while enhancing select venues to offer greater versatility. A former stand-alone restaurant will be reimagined as a light-filled multifunctional venue, ideal for intimate weddings, receptions, executive retreats and social gatherings.

As Naples continues to rank among Florida's most desirable coastal destinations, Naples Grande Beach Resort's renovation positions the property at the forefront of the luxury market. The renewed resort will strike a thoughtful balance between sophistication and comfort, appealing to leisure travelers, families, group attendees and the local community alike.

To learn more about Naples Grande Beach Resort, visit the website at naplesgrande.com, or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Link to images HERE. Credit: Naples Grande Beach Resort.

Media Contact

Halle Wooten, Hailey Walter, Murphy O'Brien, 1 310-453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Naples Grande Beach Resort