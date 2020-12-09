TownePlace Suites by Marriott Plant City Construction Aerial

The Naples Hotel Group, a leading owner, operator, and hotel management company for 20 years, announces the topping out of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Plant City, FL. Naples Hotel Group has the contract to oversee development and management with owners Thonotosassa Crossings LLC. As part of the agreement, NHG leads the overall construction and will manage all aspects of the opening and operations once open. Ownership awarded Pinkerton & Laws the general contract for the building. The hotel anticipates opening in the first quarter of 2021.

The Florida hotel is off exit 19 of Interstate 4, the growth corridor between Tampa and Orlando. Plant City is a charming historic town most known for being the Winter strawberry capital of the world and hosting the annual Florida Strawberry Festival, attracting thousands for festival fare and performances by top-charting musicians.

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott features 95 spacious suites with full kitchens. Whether staying for the night, weekend, month, or longer, TownePlace Suites by Marriott provides everything guests need to live life uninterrupted. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, 285 square feet of rentable venue space, outdoor pool, outdoor grills and patio, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Naples Hotel Group has stayed active in openings and acquisitions throughout 2020. The group opened both the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Riverview, FL in March and the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Clewiston, FL in July. The company also acquired its first independent and historic hotel, The Terrace in Downtown Lakeland, FL featuring 88 guest rooms and corner suites, a full-service restaurant, and event space. Naples Hotel Group has two additional TownePlace Suites by Marriott under construction set to open in the upcoming year in Downtown Orlando and Leesburg, FL.

About Naples Hotel Group

Naples Hotel Group is a hotel development and management company based in Florida and prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. The Naples, FL hotel group specializes in Hotel Management and Development of upscale limited and select-service hotels. Naples Hotel Group has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance hotels' performance through the use of their experience, responsiveness, and extensive resources. To learn more, visit http://www.napleshotelgroup.com.