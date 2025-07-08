We expect this year's conference will be especially impactful, as more groundbreaking research and new knowledge about narcolepsy and IH are emerging now than ever before Post this

"We expect this year's conference will be especially impactful, as more groundbreaking research and new knowledge about narcolepsy and IH are emerging now than ever before," said Amy Kant, transition director, Narcolepsy Network. "Many individuals living with narcolepsy and IH face significant challenges and they deserve better. I am inspired by the potential of this research and hold hope for new treatments to promote greater wakefulness for our community members."

Expert Speakers and Breakthrough Topics

The 2025 conference will feature presentations by leading clinicians and researchers exploring new frontiers in diagnostics, treatment options, and clinical studies that may lead to new FDA approved treatments that reshape the future of narcolepsy and IH care. Keynote speaker David Plante, MD, PhD, a leading clinician-scientist, will speak on the challenges of diagnosing hypersomnolence disorders and how it impacts the patient journey. He will also address promising improvements in the field.

Another notable speaker will be Phyllis C. Zee, MD, PhD, a world-renowned researcher whose work in sleep medicine has transformed our understanding of circadian biology and its impact on health. Dr. Zee has pioneered innovative strategies for addressing sleep disorders and optimizing neurocognitive function. Her career has been distinguished by numerous prestigious honors and hundreds of high-impact publications.

"Year after year, attendees tell us that the expert insights and strong sense of community make this conference a powerful—and often life-changing—experience," said Keith Harper, board president of Narcolepsy Network. "The wide-ranging knowledge shared by our presenters and panelists will empower individuals to better understand their condition and advocate for the care they deserve. For me, my first conference helped shape me, I know I am not alone."

More Than a Conference: A Community Experience

In addition to education, the conference offers numerous opportunities for connection, support, and self-care, including:

Peer-led support groups and journey mapping

Opportunities to have questions answered by leading experts in the field of sleep

Access to pharmaceutical representatives for Q&A and information

Social events, shared meals, and dedicated wellness spaces such as Sleep and Creativity Rooms

Gratitude to Our Sponsors

Narcolepsy Network is grateful to the generous sponsors who make the 38th Annual Conference possible:

Gold – Avadel, Harmony Biosciences, Takeda

Silver – Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bronze – Alkermes

About Narcolepsy and IH

Narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) are rare neurological sleep disorders that cause excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and disrupt daily life. Narcolepsy may also include sudden muscle weakness, sleep paralysis, and vivid dreams, while IH involves EDS, prolonged sleep and difficulty waking and staying awake, along with sleep inertia. Narcolepsy affects about 1 in 2,000 people in the U.S., with far fewer diagnosed with IH. However, both conditions are widely underrecognized, with studies showing up to 50% of people with narcolepsy—and an even higher percentage with IH —remain undiagnosed. You can read more about narcolepsy and IH here.

About Narcolepsy Network

Founded in 1986, Narcolepsy Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting people with narcolepsy, IH, and related sleep disorders through education, advocacy, support, and community-building.

To register or learn more about the Annual Conference visit http://narcolepsyconference.org.

Media Contact

Jennifer Fugel, Narcolepsy Network, 1 8453000633, [email protected], narcolepsynetwork.org

SOURCE Narcolepsy Network