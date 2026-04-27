Narcolepsy Network Appoints Liz Burgess as New Executive Director

I am looking forward to meeting our members and their families, hearing their stories, and ensuring they feel supported through every phase of their lives Post this

Beyond her professional accolades, Liz brings a profound personal empathy to the role. Having been diagnosed with epilepsy as an adult, she knows firsthand the isolation and uncertainty that often follow a life-altering diagnosis. She understands community support is life-changing.

"I know from my own journey that you don't just join an organization like Narcolepsy Network for information — you join to find 'your people' and a community that truly understands your daily reality," said Liz Burgess, Executive Director, Narcolepsy Network. "My immediate priority is to immerse myself in the Narcolepsy Network community and listen. I am looking forward to meeting our members and their families, hearing their stories, and ensuring they feel supported through every phase of their lives."

Earlier this year, more than 125 members responded to a Community Listening survey regarding the leadership qualities and professional experience they'd value most in the next executive director. Respondents expressed an overwhelming desire for a leader who treats narcolepsy and IH as holistic daily struggles, not just medical conditions. Someone who balances professional expertise in nonprofit management with a passionate, collaborative spirit, and ideally, lived experience.

."Liz perfectly aligns with the high standards we set for our next leader, as well as community priorities," said Keith Harper, President of the Board, Narcolepsy Network. "She brings the strategic acumen required to advance our mission, while possessing the personal passion and empathy to keep us anchored in the specific needs of the narcolepsy and IH community."

As Narcolepsy Network kicks off its 40th anniversary, industry researchers are working on potential therapies that target the root cause of Type 1 Narcolepsy (with cataplexy) — loss of the brain chemical orexin (also known as hypocretin) — rather than just managing symptoms. Currently there are several orexin receptor agonists in clinical trials or FDA review, potentially presenting new treatment options for the community.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Liz's leadership at this pivotal time, as our community continues to rely on Narcolepsy Network for support and education to navigate the evolving landscape ," continued Keith.

About Narcolepsy and IH

Narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) are neurological disorders that cause excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and disrupt daily life. Narcolepsy may also include cataplexy (sudden muscle weakness), sleep paralysis, and vivid dreams, while IH involves EDS, prolonged sleep and difficulty in both waking and staying awake, along with sleep inertia.

Narcolepsy affects about 1 in 2,000 people in the U.S., with far fewer diagnosed with IH. However, both conditions are considered to be under-recognized, with studies showing up to 50% of people with narcolepsy — and an even higher percentage with IH — do not have their condition diagnosed in a timely manner. You can read more about narcolepsy and IH here.

About Narcolepsy Network

Founded in 1986, Narcolepsy Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting people with narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and related sleep disorders through education, advocacy, support, and community-building.

Save the Date: Narcolepsy Network is hosting a national seminar in New York City on November 14. This one-day, high-impact event delivers the essential community connections members rely on each year, while offering a pivotal experience for newly diagnosed individuals to learn and forge life-long relationships.

For more information about Narcolepsy Network and upcoming events, please visit www.narcolepsynetwork.org.

Media Contact

Jennifer Fugel, Newsmaker Group, 1 8453000633, [email protected]

SOURCE Narcolepsy Network