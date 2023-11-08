Narrative Shift Podcast Spotlights Entertainment's Changemakers

Natasha Tony, a preeminent coach and facilitator in the creative sector, uncovers the transformative stories behind the scenes in arts and entertainment in the new podcast, Narrative Shift. Guided by Natasha's intersectional lens and decades of experience, industry changemakers share stories of overcoming adversity, finding community, and nurturing deeper self-understanding.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natasha Tony, a leading facilitator and coach in the North American film and television industry and the visionary behind Elevate Inclusion Strategies, launches a new inspirational podcast, Narrative Shift. The thought-provoking series focuses on overcoming adversity, finding community, and nurturing deeper self-understanding and aims to inspire both emerging and established creators in arts and entertainment.
The premiere season of Narrative Shift delivers an exceptional lineup of industry luminaries, each with a unique and compelling story to share. The series commences with the impeccable Lillian E. Benson, ACE, a seasoned editor with over 80 credits to her name, including acclaimed documentaries such as "Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise" and "John Lewis: Get in the Way." Benson is also celebrated as the first Black woman member of the American Cinema Editors, a testament to her ground-breaking career and dedication to her craft.
Tony's candid and insightful conversation with Lillian Benson delves deep into her remarkable journey and the art of film editing, offering valuable wisdom that will resonate with filmmakers of all backgrounds. Benson's story is a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusion in the industry.
"In this immersive and enlightening podcast, I want to share the wisdom of many of the creators I revere," says Natasha Tony. "Our guests are thoughtful and generous in sharing intimate details about their triumphs and challenges throughout their careers, allowing listeners to reflect on their journeys and pathways. I am thrilled to speak with a diverse, multi-talented set of industry changemakers. Each episode will undoubtedly inspire new and established creatives in how they curate their careers and also demonstrate the importance of shifting the narrative."
Sponsored by Elevate Inclusion Strategies, season one of Narrative Shift with Natasha Tony launches on November 8, 2023, offering six engaging podcast episodes that promise to influence how we view storytelling, creativity, and inclusion in the arts and entertainment industry.
About Natasha Tony:
As the founder of Elevate Inclusion Strategies, Natasha Tony is committed to building inclusive organizations. Her experience in mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution supports leaders in helping them navigate the stages toward sustainable inclusion. With "Narrative Shift" podcast, Natasha investigates the profound journeys of creative industry changemakers -- exploring how identity, belonging, and healing have become catalysts for empowerment.
