Narrative Shift Podcast Spotlights Entertainment's Changemakers

Tony's candid and insightful conversation with Lillian Benson delves deep into her remarkable journey and the art of film editing, offering valuable wisdom that will resonate with filmmakers of all backgrounds. Benson's story is a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusion in the industry.

"In this immersive and enlightening podcast, I want to share the wisdom of many of the creators I revere," says Natasha Tony. "Our guests are thoughtful and generous in sharing intimate details about their triumphs and challenges throughout their careers, allowing listeners to reflect on their journeys and pathways. I am thrilled to speak with a diverse, multi-talented set of industry changemakers. Each episode will undoubtedly inspire new and established creatives in how they curate their careers and also demonstrate the importance of shifting the narrative."

Sponsored by Elevate Inclusion Strategies, season one of Narrative Shift with Natasha Tony launches on November 8, 2023, offering six engaging podcast episodes that promise to influence how we view storytelling, creativity, and inclusion in the arts and entertainment industry.

About Natasha Tony:

As the founder of Elevate Inclusion Strategies, Natasha Tony is committed to building inclusive organizations. Her experience in mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution supports leaders in helping them navigate the stages toward sustainable inclusion. With "Narrative Shift" podcast, Natasha investigates the profound journeys of creative industry changemakers -- exploring how identity, belonging, and healing have become catalysts for empowerment.

Visit: www.elevate-inclusion.com

