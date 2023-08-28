Narwal Achieves Remarkable Rank on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This achievement holds a unique significance for Narwal as we have consistently exceeded expectations, consistently achieving remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year." - Amit Sahoo, Vice President & Global Head of HR at Narwal Tweet this

Amit Sahoo, Vice President and Global Head of HR at Narwal, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies for the very first time. This achievement holds a unique significance for Narwal as we have consistently exceeded expectations, consistently achieving remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our exceptional employees, the loyalty of our valued customers, and the steadfast support of our incredible partners."

"We are very excited about this recognition," says Ramesh Soundappan, Vice President and Head of Technology Solutions. "At the same time, I am not surprised about achieving this. We engage very well with our clients in coming up with great technical solutions to solve their business problems. And to do this well and keep growing, we have also expanded our partnerships with various technology vendors." he added. He went on to state, "I am very humbled and proud to be a part of this exciting journey at Narwal."

As we set our sights on the future, we are more determined than ever to create lasting value, empower businesses, and lead the charge in technological advancement. Thank you for being part of our success story!

About Narwal

Narwal is a dynamic technology solutions provider, offering expertise in Automation, Data & Analytics, and Cloud technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, Narwal has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in delivering cutting-edge solutions to empower businesses across various industries. Known for its dedication to client success and transformative technology, Narwal is poised for continued growth and innovation.

