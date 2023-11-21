Narwal Appoints Prashant Malvadkar as VP and Global Head of Data

Prashant says "I am thrilled to join Narwal as the VP and Global Head of Data. In this dynamic role, I look forward to driving innovation, shaping strategies, and leading a talented team to new heights in the realm of Data." Post this

"Raj, Founder and CEO of Narwal, commented on Prashant's appointment as VP and Global Head of Data, stating that it perfectly aligns with the company's vision of becoming the best Data Technology company. In a world where Data influences everything from Products and Services to Business decision-making and AI/ML, Prashant's leadership fortifies Narwal's commitment to excellence and innovation.

According to Raj, as the company strategically adds top-notch leaders and builds a best-in-class Data organization, Prashant's expertise becomes instrumental in propelling Narwal towards new heights, ultimately benefiting clients. Raj emphasized that Prashant's appointment strengthens the Narwal's capabilities, complementing its direction to establish Narwal as an industry leader in Data, Data Science/ML, Advanced Analytics, BI, Data Governance, and Big Data ensuring clients receive the highest quality services. Together with Prashant, Narwal is poised to elevate its position, delivering enhanced value to clients."

Amit Sahoo, VP and Global Head of Human Resources at Narwal, welcomed Prashant, emphasizing the company's belief in the power of individuals to drive innovation. Sahoo expressed delight in welcoming Prashant as the new VP and Global Head of Data, highlighting Prashant's passion for pushing boundaries and fostering growth. Together, they aim to make a meaningful impact in the world of technology.

Prashant, a Computer Science graduate with a Master's Degree from the University of Pune, brings more than 20 years of IT experience to Narwal. His expertise spans Data, Business Intelligence (BI), and Analytics practice management, covering global enterprises in BFSI, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and Travel & Hospitality domains. With hands-on experience in Analytics, Prashant navigates the entire data value chain, from traditional information delivery systems to cutting-edge Big Data/Cloud-based analytics platforms.

Beyond the technical expertise, Prashant excels in client relationships, stakeholder management, business planning, and profitable delivery management. He champions value-driven consulting engagements, steering strategy, data management, and analytics programs. Prashant's talent management skills are evident in his competency and capacity building initiatives, nurturing both technical and managerial capabilities.

In various leadership positions, Prashant has made a lasting impact, leading significant changes. From shaping the analytics landscape at Ad Mgmt Client Ampush and expanding Analytics practice at the leading Indian IT Services provider Wipro, his strategic vision and technological acumen have consistently delivered tangible business outcomes.

About Narwal:

Narwal's exponential growth knows no bounds as it strategically expands its reach through its Global Delivery Model, establishing multiple locations across North America, the United Kingdom, and an offshore development center in India. Since its inception, Narwal has consistently surpassed expectations, achieving remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year, and there are no signs of slowing down. This outstanding performance has garnered well-deserved recognition, with Narwal proudly securing numerous industry and regional accolades, including the esteemed titles of Inc. 5000, Best IT Services Company, Best Data Technology Company, Top Rated Culture in the Midwest, and Partner of the Year with Tricentis. Narwal's commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering as it sets new standards and continues its remarkable journey toward a future filled with unprecedented success.

