Narwal Strengthens Client-Centric Approach with Appointment of Hardik Parekh as VP Sales

Raj Kanuparthi, CEO of Narwal, expresses the company's excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik Parekh to Narwal. His energy, technical acumen, experience, and customer-centric approach will significantly contribute to the success of our clients and enhance our client relationships. We live by our commitment - every addition to our team is strategically geared towards helping our customers achieve their goals"

Nanda Padmaraju, Chief Operating Officer at Narwal, adds, "We enthusiastically welcome Hardik Parekh as our Vice President of Sales, focused on consultative-led sales. With his wealth of experience and commitment to being a trusted advisor, Hardik is poised to elevate our client relationships and guide our sales strategy towards unparalleled success."

From Hardik Parekh: "I'm thrilled to become part of Narwal's dynamic team as the Vice President of Sales. Narwal's standing as a leading technology solutions provider is impressive, and I'm eager to add to its legacy of innovation and client-centric excellence. My past experiences have equipped me with valuable insights and strategies that I plan to leverage to guide Narwal towards unprecedented success. This career move is not just a professional step forward but resonates with my personal commitment to continuous growth and excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive our collective vision forward."

This strategic appointment comes at a crucial juncture as Narwal continues its trajectory of growth and innovation in the technology solutions landscape. Hardik Parekh's role as VP Sales is pivotal in fortifying Narwal's market presence and fostering lasting client relationships.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Hardik Parekh as he embarks on this exciting journey with Narwal.

About Narwal:

Narwal, with its Global Delivery Model, strategically expands its reach across North America, the United Kingdom, and an offshore development center in India. Consistently surpassing expectations, Narwal has achieved remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year, earning accolades such as Inc. 5000, Best IT Services Company, Best Data Technology Company, and Partner of the Year with Tricentis.

