Narwal Welcomes Aniket Sanyal as VP & Global Head, AI to Accelerate Innovation and Lead Strategic AI Growth

"Hiring Aniket is a key step toward our vision of becoming the best AI services company. His leadership will accelerate our journey and help our clients navigate the AI era with clarity, confidence, and impact." — Raj Kanuparthi, Founder & CEO, Narwal Post this

"At Narwal, we're committed to being the best at what we do. Hiring Aniket is a key step toward our vision of becoming the best AI services company. We will continue investing in building a world-class AI practice and embedding AI into everything we do. Aniket's leadership and expertise will accelerate this journey and help our clients navigate the AI era with clarity, confidence, and impact."

— Raj Kanuparthi, Founder & CEO, Narwal

"Joining Narwal at this pivotal moment in AI evolution is both exciting and purposeful," said Aniket Sanyal. "Narwal's bold vision, customer-first culture, and focus on delivering real-world impact through AI resonate deeply with my own journey. I look forward to building innovative, scalable, and responsible AI solutions that help our clients lead with confidence in a rapidly transforming world."

Aniket holds an MSc in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Edinburgh and has contributed to applied AI research with leading Irish institutions such as Trinity College Dublin. His blend of academic depth and industry expertise makes him uniquely equipped to guide Narwal's next chapter in AI-driven transformation.

About Narwal

Narwal is an award-winning niche technology solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach, combined with deep expertise and thought leadership, ensures significant improvements in ROI. With a global presence across the US, UK, Canada, and India, Narwal has proudly partnered with Fortune 1000 companies, and triple-digit growth year-over-year. Narwal's cutting-edge solutions have saved clients millions of hours in manual work, driving significant ROI improvements. With Narwal, you're building the future with a team that truly cares.

For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Ganesh Rayala

Head of Marketing

Narwal Inc

[email protected]

+1 513-589-1881

www.narwal.ai

Media Contact

Ganesh Rayala, Narwal, 1 513-589-1881, [email protected], narwal.ai

SOURCE Narwal