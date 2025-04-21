Narwal Welcomes Aniket Sanyal as VP & Global Head, AI to Accelerate Innovation and Lead Strategic AI Growth

Narwal, a niche technology solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering, has appointed Aniket Sanyal as Vice President & Global Head of AI. Aniket brings nearly 15 years of deep expertise in AI platform development, consulting, and applied research. With a background spanning Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth startups, he is set to lead Narwal's AI-first strategy and accelerate enterprise AI adoption. This appointment marks a pivotal step in Narwal's mission to deliver transformative, responsible AI solutions at scale. Aniket holds an MSc in AI from the University of Edinburgh and has contributed to pioneering AI research at Trinity College Dublin.
CINCINNATI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Narwal, an award-winning niche technology solutions company, is excited to announce the appointment of Aniket Sanyal as Vice President & Global Head of AI. This strategic addition to Narwal's leadership team underscores the company's commitment to advancing its AI-first vision and delivering intelligent, enterprise-ready solutions across industries, further strengthening Narwal's position as a trusted AI partner.
Aniket brings nearly 15 years of expertise in AI platform development, technology consulting, and applied AI research. He has led initiatives that scaled advanced AI practices—spanning development, enablement, and go-to-market strategies—while pioneering innovation in full-stack AI engineering. His technology consulting work has delivered transformative solutions for Fortune 500 global enterprises, and he has driven startup-style innovation at multiple high-growth product startups. His career, marked by strategic vision and hands-on mastery across data science, big data, deep learning, MLOps, and the latest trends in Generative and Agentic AI, positions him as a transformative leader ready to propel innovation forward.
"At Narwal, we're committed to being the best at what we do. Hiring Aniket is a key step toward our vision of becoming the best AI services company. We will continue investing in building a world-class AI practice and embedding AI into everything we do. Aniket's leadership and expertise will accelerate this journey and help our clients navigate the AI era with clarity, confidence, and impact."
— Raj Kanuparthi, Founder & CEO, Narwal
"Joining Narwal at this pivotal moment in AI evolution is both exciting and purposeful," said Aniket Sanyal. "Narwal's bold vision, customer-first culture, and focus on delivering real-world impact through AI resonate deeply with my own journey. I look forward to building innovative, scalable, and responsible AI solutions that help our clients lead with confidence in a rapidly transforming world."
Aniket holds an MSc in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Edinburgh and has contributed to applied AI research with leading Irish institutions such as Trinity College Dublin. His blend of academic depth and industry expertise makes him uniquely equipped to guide Narwal's next chapter in AI-driven transformation.
About Narwal
Narwal is an award-winning niche technology solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach, combined with deep expertise and thought leadership, ensures significant improvements in ROI. With a global presence across the US, UK, Canada, and India, Narwal has proudly partnered with Fortune 1000 companies, and triple-digit growth year-over-year. Narwal's cutting-edge solutions have saved clients millions of hours in manual work, driving significant ROI improvements. With Narwal, you're building the future with a team that truly cares.
For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.
Contact Information:
Ganesh Rayala
Head of Marketing
Narwal Inc
+1 513-589-1881
Media Contact
Ganesh Rayala, Narwal, 1 513-589-1881, [email protected], narwal.ai
SOURCE Narwal
Share this article