Narwal Welcomes Tony Haislar as Vice President of Strategic Accounts to Strengthen Client Relationships and Drive Strategic Growth

Narwal appoints Tony Haislar as VP of Strategic Accounts, leveraging 20+ years of expertise to strengthen client relationships, drive growth, and deliver innovative AI, Data, and Quality Engineering solutions.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Narwal, an award-winning niche technology solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering, is excited to announce the appointment of Tony Haislar as its new Vice President of Strategic Accounts. In this key leadership role, Tony will drive growth by acquiring new clients, growing existing clients, and achieving strategic growth targets. Based out of Columbus, Ohio, Tony will serve as the local market leader while leveraging opportunities across the entire U.S. market.

With over 20 years of experience in IT solutions, Tony blends hands-on expertise as a practitioner with leadership in sales and strategy. He brings a proven track record of driving growth, fostering client trust, and delivering transformative results.

"Joining Narwal is an incredible opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation of client-focused growth and innovation, I look forward to working closely with our clients to deliver measurable outcomes and drive success in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape," said Tony Haislar, Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

"Tony's leadership will strengthen our client relationships in the Columbus market and other strategic locations, contributing to our continued growth as a trusted partner for transformative solutions. His wealth of experience in IT solutions, coupled with his analytical approach to solving business challenges, makes him a tremendous asset and a perfect addition to Narwal," said Raj Kanuparthi, Founder and CEO of Narwal.

As Narwal continues its rapid expansion across the U.S. and globally, the company remains committed to investing in top talent to drive innovation and client success. Tony's appointment highlights Narwal's dedication to delivering unparalleled value and fostering long-term client partnerships.

About Narwal

Narwal is an award-winning niche technology solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach, combined with deep expertise and thought leadership, ensures significant improvements in ROI. With a global presence across the US, UK, Canada, and India, Narwal has proudly partnered with Fortune 1000 companies, and triple-digit growth year-over-year. Narwal's cutting-edge solutions have saved clients millions of hours of manual work, driving significant ROI improvements. With Narwal, you're building the future with a team that truly cares.

