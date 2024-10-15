NASA Astronaut José Hernández Joins Inaugural Zero-G Astronaut Experience at Kennedy Space Center

"We're excited for Jose to join us and share his passion for space with our flyers. This experience not only highlights the wonders of microgravity, but also emphasizes the importance of education and exploration." said Kevin Sproge, Zero-G's CEO. Post this

The Zero-G Astronaut Experience will allow participants to float in a zero gravity environment aboard a specially-modified aircraft, allowing anyone to become an "Astronaut for the day." Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with Hernández during a private Q&A session, learning about his experiences in space and his insights on the future of space exploration.

"We're excited for Jose to join us and share his passion for space with our flyers," said Kevin Sproge, Zero-G's CEO. "This experience not only highlights the wonders of microgravity, but also emphasizes the importance of education and exploration. I look forward to watching Jose help us inspire the next generation of explorers."

The event at Kennedy Space Center promises to be an unforgettable experience for space enthusiasts and aspiring astronauts alike. Limited spots are available for this exclusive opportunity to fly with a legendary astronaut.

Event Details:

Date: December 7, 2024

Location: Kennedy Space Center , Cape Canaveral, FL

, Tickets: Available for purchase at goZeroG.com

About Zero-Gravity Corporation

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-certified provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; media production; and even public flights.

With a spotless safety record over the past 20 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place–with Zero-G.

