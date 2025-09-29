NASA Awards Solstar Space SBIR Contract to Develop Lunar Wi-Fi System

"We are excited to contribute to NASA's Artemis and CLPS programs by developing the communications infrastructure that future lunar operations will depend on." - Brian Barnett Post this

Solstar's proposed LWIFI-AP is designed to meet NASA's demand for a space-rated, multi-mode, multi-protocol, and multi-band wireless access points capable of operating in extreme lunar conditions. This system will enable robust communications between astronauts, robotic systems, lunar vehicles, lunar surface-based and cislunar orbital assets. Solstar's LWIFI-AP will be engineered to support real-time mission data flow, navigation, and scientific collaboration.

Founder and CEO, Solstar Space Company, Brian Barnett said,

"Just like Wi-Fi revolutionized life on Earth, it will be essential for living and working on the Moon. Solstar's mission has always been to keep people and systems connected in space, and this award moves us one step closer to enabling that vision for lunar missions.

"We are excited to contribute to NASA's Artemis and CLPS programs by developing the communications infrastructure that future lunar operations will depend on.

"Receiving this SBIR award is a milestone for Solstar and for space-based connectivity. As NASA prepares for a sustained human presence on the Moon, commercial innovation will be essential. With the Solstar LWIFI-AP, we aim to bring commercial-grade connectivity to the Moon, enabling seamless communication between crew, equipment, and mission control. We are proud to lead the way in developing the Wi-Fi backbone for the lunar economy."

NASA's technical requirements include the use of Wi-Fi across mission systems and subsystems within Artemis, such as the Human Landing System (HLS), CLPS payloads, Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) services, and the Lunar Gateway's Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) and airlock module. Today, a commercial solution meeting these requirements is unavailable. The NASA SBIR contract with Solstar will support development of a commercial product which meets the space qualification and environmental hardening needed for these mission-critical operations.

Solstar's solution will address these challenges by providing hardware engineered for radiation tolerance, thermal survivability and low-SWaP constraints. The space qualified Solstar LWIFI-AP will fill a key technology gap for NASA and its network of Artemis and CLPS contractors.

The work performed under this Phase I contract will lay the foundation for a future flight-ready system capable of being hosted on a wide range of lunar mission platforms.

