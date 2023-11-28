NASA Expands AiRANACULUS Contract for Advanced Space Communications Platform

Cognitive Control Plane Will Enable Resilient, High Performance Data Transmission Among Spacecrafts

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing early-stage research, development, prototyping and consulting services, has been awarded an expanded (Phase II-E) NASA contract for development of an advanced space communications system to support upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars.

The AiRANACULUS CLAIRE solution addresses significant issues facing deep space communication networks, including long transmission delays and data loss from environmental and man-made interference. CLAIRE provides a dynamic spectrum- and service-aware platform which monitors and manages spectrum availability and data flows to meet mission Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and optimize utilization of critical network resources.

During its Phase II contract, AiRANACULUS demonstrated CLAIRE operation on open source 4G LTE environments as well as support for wideband RF sensing using direct digital transceiver technology. In Phase II-E, the company will integrate these capabilities with IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi to deliver a unique, protocol agnostic platform supporting heterogeneous, multi-vendor network communication. AiRANACULUS will also port its solution to NASA's High-Rate Delay Tolerant Network (HDTN) currently under development. The resulting platform will provide a high-speed, resilient path for sharing data among spacecrafts across multiple protocol environments with diverse latency and bandwidth characteristics.

NASA's Phase II-E contracts are designed to foster additional innovation and third-party validation of Phase II solutions to drive development and commercialization of the project technology. To qualify for matching contract funds, NASA requires companies to demonstrate external project investments from non-NASA sources. AiRANACULUS secured the maximum allowable matching funds via a successful pre-seed funding round.

