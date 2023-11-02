NASA Unveils 3D Display for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex In Collaboration with Blunt Action

For the worldwide unveiling of the Kennedy Entryway Experience 3D display, Blunt Action collaborated with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to craft this incredible immersive experience.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blunt Action, a cutting-edge 3D animation studio headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce the official grand opening of its groundbreaking 3D display project for NASA's renowned Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. This remarkable addition welcomes visitors with a towering 30-foot 3D display that showcases NASA's rich history, ongoing endeavors, and future aspirations. Serving as a bridge between technology, immersive art, and educational storytelling, Blunt Action played pivotal roles in bringing this unparalleled form of visual storytelling to life. Our studio's contributions encompassed creative direction, executive production, art direction, design, VFX, audio engineering, and management for the entire project.

"Bridging cutting-edge technology and art to capture NASA's grand story has been an electrifying journey for us. This project wasn't just about creating an animation; it was about breathing life into history, crafting an immersive portal to the stars, and bringing that to the public's eyes. We pride ourselves on pushing boundaries, and NASA's trust in our creative direction has resulted in one of the most ambitious and breathtaking anamorphic visual experiences." – Ethan Jakab

This project is to date, by far, one of the longest animations produced for an anamorphic 3D display coming in at over 6 minutes. This one-of-a-kind experience not only offers a captivating visual journey with seamless transitions, but also provides visitors with accurate and educational insights into NASA's history and future aspirations. Lastly, thanks to the great work by SNA Displays this display is one of the largest for viewers to experience at eye level -- thereby maximizing the impact of the immersive experience.

