NASA's Top Scientists and Dinos Decked out with Solar Eclipse Glasses Celebrate Being in the Path of Totality at The World's Largest Children's Museum

"Eclipses are very useful for science," said Jane Rigby, senior project scientist, Webb Space Telescope at NASA. "It's our only chance to study the inner atmosphere of the sun called the corona, which is a mysterious place. It's a million degrees hot. We don't know how the sun makes it that hot, the rest of the sun isn't that hot. So, there's neat science to do. Because it affects our solar wind – which affects life on Earth. It affects whether or not our cell phones are working, if there's a big electrical storm. So, we care. NASA's going to be working hard during the eclipse," she said. "But I'm here because eclipses are amazing and they're beautiful and they connect us to the universe. It gives us a chance to realize that we're on a planet going around a star and we're in space…and it's magical!"

While staying in Indianapolis, the scientists visited the exhibit that revolves around the International Space Station (ISS). Beyond Spaceship Earth is an interactive gallery that helps visitors understand what it is really like to eat, work and play in space. Families discover how astronauts perform scientific experiments in space and they watch NASA videos, which show astronauts exercising along with videos of Earth from above. There are even humorous videos showing astronauts having fun tumbling through the ISS and tossing M&Ms into blobs of water that are floating instead of splashing on to a flat surface.

The entire experience of checking out what the ISS is like, talking to real NASA scientists and witnessing a total solar eclipse by being in the path of totality represented a wonderful opportunity for NASA and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to inspire and engage children and grownups in a unique way. Apparently, it worked as one little boy raced across the museum yelling, "This is the best day of my life!"

Those who are wondering what The Children's Museum is doing with leftover eclipse glasses will be happy to know they are being recycled. The museum is donating its unused solar protective glasses to schools in Latin America so that children there will be able to experience the same amazement with the October 2024 annular eclipse happening there. You can do the same. Visit https://eclipse23.com/pages/donate-eclipse-glasses to learn more.

To view other eclipse activities at The Children's Museum, click on https://youtu.be/K0b_whPUN4A and https://youtu.be/QlTHnjnzH1k

For video interviews with NASA scientists, click on https://youtu.be/F7cOBNl5rMg

