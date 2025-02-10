NASBLA Announces Thomas E. Guess as New Executive Director and CEO

When we work together and remain focused on keeping boating safe and enjoyable for all, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Post this

Guess joins NASBLA from the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety, where he served as the Regulatory Development Manager and oversaw the National Boating Safety Advisory Committee. With 37 years of experience in the recreational boating safety community, he brings extensive leadership and management expertise to the role.

Previously, Guess spent more than 15 years with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, holding multiple leadership positions, including Boating Division Director, Acting Outreach Director, Legislative & Policy Director, Outreach Deputy Director, and Boating Law Administrator. In these roles, he led large teams, managed various programs and budgets, oversaw Virginia's RBS grant, and directed the agency's legislative efforts in collaboration with the Virginia General Assembly.

Guess retired from active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard in 2008 after a distinguished 21-year career. His final assignment was as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Milford Haven in Mathews County, Virginia. Throughout his Coast Guard career, he conducted law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations and commanded multiple small boat stations. His service included eight years on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, five years in Alaska, and eight years in Virginia.

A dedicated NASBLA member since 2009, Guess has held various positions within the association, including committee member, chair, and executive board liaison across nearly every NASBLA committee. He served on the Executive Board and as NASBLA President in 2018. A graduate of NASBLA's inaugural Leadership Academy in 2011, Guess has been an active member and mentor. Additionally, he represented NASBLA on the Angling and Boating Alliance (ABA) during the last reauthorization of the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. He also served as NASBLA's volunteer Government Affairs Director, representing the organization on legislative and policy initiatives and contributing to the development of NASBLA's most recent strategic plan.

Guess holds a Master of Science in Leadership from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southwestern College. He earned his Certified Recreational Boating Professional (CRBP) credential in 2023.

In his spare time, Guess enjoys hunting, fishing, boating, paddling, home improvement projects, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Please join us in welcoming Thomas E. Guess as NASBLA's new Executive Director and CEO. We look forward to his leadership and vision as we continue advancing recreational boating safety and security nationwide.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) is a national nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. The association offers a variety of resources, including training, model acts, education standards, and accreditation programs to enhance the safety and security of our waterways.

For more information, visit http://www.nasbla.org.

Media Contact

Taylor Kirshe, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, 859-225-9487, [email protected], https://www.nasbla.org/home

SOURCE National Association of State Boating Law Administrators