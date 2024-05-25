NASCAR Car Wash to Introduce New Location in Mooresville, North Carolina, with Expansion Plans Across South Carolina and North Carolina Markets

NASCAR Car Wash to Open Soon In Mooresville, NC

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NASCAR Car Wash, an official licensee of America's No. 1 motorsport, announces the upcoming opening of its newest location at 385 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, North Carolina. Set to become a cornerstone of the Greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, this state-of-the-art car wash facility epitomizes NASCAR Car Wash's commitment to customer convenience, affordably priced services, and cutting-edge technology.

With a dedicated team boasting expertise in all facets of the car wash industry, NASCAR Car Wash is poised to redefine the standard for exceptional car cleaning services in the Charlotte area.

At the core of NASCAR Car Wash's success is its express car wash model. Our express tunnels enhance the car wash experience, allowing customers to remain in their vehicles as they drive onto an inviting and safe dual belt conveyor system. This innovative system eliminates the need for antiquated chain-driven steel conveyor systems, providing a smoother, more enjoyable car wash experience. Our state-of-the-art equipment handles all the work, from high-pressure washing and waxing processes with neoglide brushes to a spot-free water final rinse, and finishing with a high-velocity, low-decibel dryer system.

Following the automated wash and dry process, customers will have access to complimentary vacuums, air guns, towels, glass cleaner, and mat cleaning equipment, ensuring a thorough clean both inside and out. As an added value, there will also be a pre-treat "Pit Stop" area with free air for tires and windshield wiper fluid.

The new Mooresville location at 385 Morrison Plantation Parkway is slated to open its doors soon, marking the first of several planned locations across the South and North Carolina markets. Future locations will include:

530 East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, North Carolina 28115

28115 1933 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29735

29735 3985 Gasten Day School Rd., Gastonia, North Carolina 28506

Each location will feature a modern building design that provides an attractive, open, and bright environment. The sites will be meticulously landscaped, with an emphasis on cleanliness and customer satisfaction.

NASCAR Car Wash is an independently owned and operated family business. For more information, visit www.nascarcarwashes.com or follow us on social media @NASCARCarWashes.

