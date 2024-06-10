NashTech achieves AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status

NashTech further solidifies its position as a trusted advisor and partner for businesses seeking to unlock the power and flexibility of the AWS cloud. Post this

The Advanced Tier designation reflects our proven track record of successful client engagements, our investment in AWS certifications and our commitment to ongoing innovation. This achievement empowers us to provide our clients with unparalleled support, ensuring they can leverage the full potential of AWS to achieve their business goals.

We are proud to be part of this advanced tier of AWS partners, and we look forward to continuing to help our clients unlock the power of the cloud." Paul Hunt, Presales Director, NashTech



By achieving AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status, NashTech further solidifies its position as a trusted advisor and partner for businesses seeking to unlock the power and flexibility of the AWS cloud. NashTech's comprehensive suite of AWS services goes beyond just migration. We offer expert guidance throughout the entire cloud journey, including architecture design, cloud management and ongoing support. This ensures a smooth transition to the cloud and empowers clients to maximise the benefits of AWS, such as increased scalability, enhanced security and improved cost efficiency.

NashTech's achievement is a testament to its ongoing investment in building a team of highly skilled and certified AWS professionals. Our team is passionate about helping clients achieve their cloud goals and stays up to date on the latest AWS advancements to ensure clients have access to the most cutting-edge cloud solutions available. With its in-depth knowledge and proven track record, NashTech is poised to be a valuable partner for businesses of all sizes looking to leverage the power of AWS to drive innovation and achieve business transformation.



About NashTech

NashTech is a leading IT and software solutions provider with a proven track record of helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. The company offers a wide range of services, including cloud solutions, software development, IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing. NashTech is headquartered in UK and has offices around the world.

Media Contact

Victoria Cowell, NashTech, +44 207 333 0033, [email protected], https://nashtechglobal.com/

SOURCE NashTech