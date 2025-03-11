NashTech Appoints Robert Ziegler as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Global Growth and Innovation

As CCO, Ziegler will lead NashTech's commercial operations, sales, marketing, and alliance channels. Post this

Ziegler's appointment comes at a pivotal time as NashTech continues to execute its global business strategy. With a focus on custom software development, technology consulting and digital transformation, the company is scaling its GTM strategy to reinforce its leadership in the industry.

John O'Brien, CEO of NashTech, expressed his enthusiasm for Ziegler's arrival: "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our leadership team. His deep expertise in revenue growth, market expansion and solution-driven strategy will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative technology solutions for our clients. Rob's leadership will enhance not only our commercial operations but also the success of our employees, clients and stakeholders worldwide."

With offshore delivery centers in Vietnam, India and Costa Rica, NashTech is uniquely positioned to provide high-quality, cost-effective technology solutions for businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Ziegler's leadership will further accelerate NashTech's ability to drive digital transformation, optimize customer engagement and deliver sustainable business value.

