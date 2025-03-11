NashTech Appoints Robert Ziegler as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Global Growth and Innovation

NashTech, a global technology solutions leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Ziegler as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With an extensive track record in executive leadership, revenue growth and global go-to-market (GTM) strategies, Ziegler will spearhead NashTech's commercial operations, sales, marketing and alliance channels, ensuring continued innovation and value creation for clients worldwide.
NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler joins NashTech with over three decades of experience leading and scaling businesses across technology, consulting and digital solutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Head of Business Development & Sales Operations – Solutions at Robert Half | Protiviti, for the past seven years where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue from $30M to $300M ARR and influencing over $1B in global revenue. His expertise in crafting high-impact GTM strategies and developing high-performing teams aligns seamlessly with NashTech's ambitious growth plans.
"As a company deeply committed to leveraging technology for business transformation, NashTech's vision aligns perfectly with my passion for driving scalable growth and fostering high-impact client partnerships," said Robert Ziegler, Chief Commercial Officer at NashTech. "I look forward to working with our talented teams across the globe to deliver best-in-class solutions, strengthen key client relationships and expand our market presence."
Ziegler's appointment comes at a pivotal time as NashTech continues to execute its global business strategy. With a focus on custom software development, technology consulting and digital transformation, the company is scaling its GTM strategy to reinforce its leadership in the industry.
John O'Brien, CEO of NashTech, expressed his enthusiasm for Ziegler's arrival: "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our leadership team. His deep expertise in revenue growth, market expansion and solution-driven strategy will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative technology solutions for our clients. Rob's leadership will enhance not only our commercial operations but also the success of our employees, clients and stakeholders worldwide."
With offshore delivery centers in Vietnam, India and Costa Rica, NashTech is uniquely positioned to provide high-quality, cost-effective technology solutions for businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Ziegler's leadership will further accelerate NashTech's ability to drive digital transformation, optimize customer engagement and deliver sustainable business value.
For more information on NashTech and its leadership team, visit http://www.nashtechglobal.com.
