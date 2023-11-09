NashTech is excited to be awarded the Google Cloud Premier Partnership status

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we support the full spectrum of delivering Google Cloud initiatives. Our experienced engineers can help you in your cloud journey, covering everything from Design, Implementation and Productionization. Post this

As pioneers in the space, NashTech and Google Cloud have enabled businesses to tap into the limitless potential of information technology, lowering risk and expenses while boosting agility and competitive advantage. With more than 50 Google Cloud Certified engineers, and a wide range of specializations, we have helped numerous clients in expediting their safe and secure cloud adoption, as well as in managing and optimizing their costs and services.

"I am truly excited to announce our Google Cloud Platform Premier Partnership status. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to leveraging the most advanced cloud technologies and services available to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We're empowered to provide our clients with even more powerful and customized solutions, enabling them to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and achieve their strategic objectives. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to continued collaboration with Google Cloud to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge cloud technology."

Vikas Hazrati, Global CTO

About NashTech

NashTech are experts in technology, delivering smart solutions that solve business challenges and create value. Our award-winning teams apply deep expertise and passion to deliver complex IT projects globally. The approach brings together flexibility, reliability, and accelerated product innovation to recommend and deliver outcomes that will meet and complement your wider goals and ambitions. From technology advisory to robotic process automation, from application development to data-driven insights, from customer experience to application maintenance, we have the solutions to deliver customer vision.

