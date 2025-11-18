Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center Expands Services to Include Total Joint Surgery

Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center (NASC) in Nashua, NH, has expanded its services to include total joint surgery, beginning with its first total shoulder replacement performed by Dr. Daniel P. Bouvier on November 5, 2025. This marks the launch of NASC's total joint program, which will grow to include total hip and knee replacements in early 2026. NASC, a state-licensed and AAAHC-accredited outpatient surgical center, offers advanced, patient-centered care across multiple specialties in a modern facility. Dr. Bouvier, affiliated with New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive joint procedures.

Nashua, NH November 7, 2025 - Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center (NASC) is proud to announce the successful completion of its first total shoulder replacement surgery on November 5th, 2025, performed today by orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon Dr. Daniel P. Bouvier. This milestone marks the beginning of NASC's total joint program, which will expand in late winter 2026 to include total hip and total knee replacements.

As outpatient joint replacements continue to grow in popularity, NASC is meeting demand by offering advanced surgical options in a comfortable, efficient, and high-quality setting.

About Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center

Located in Nashua, NH, Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center (NASC) is a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty outpatient surgical facility that has been proudly serving the region since 2012. NASC is licensed by the State of New Hampshire and holds Medicare deemed status through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), a testament to its commitment to safety, quality, and excellence in patient care.

NASC features two fully equipped major operating suites utilizing the latest in surgical technology. The center specializes in a range of procedures across multiple disciplines, including Orthopedics, Podiatry, Ophthalmology, and Plastic Surgery.

With a dedicated, experienced team of surgeons, nurses, and support staff, NASC is committed to delivering outstanding surgical care with a personalized touch. The expansion into total joint surgery represents the center's continued growth and dedication to providing innovative solutions in an outpatient setting.

About Dr. Daniel P. Bouvier

Daniel P. Bouvier, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty in sports medicine. He focuses on minimally invasive procedures of the shoulder and knee, including rotator cuff repair, ACL reconstruction, and total joint replacement. A former college athlete and long-time sports medicine advocate, Dr. Bouvier is dedicated to helping patients recover quickly and return to activity safely.

He completed his fellowship in sports medicine and arthroscopy at New England Baptist Hospital, where he trained under the medical team for the Boston Celtics. He currently serves as team physician for Bishop Guertin High School and has been repeatedly recognized as a Top Orthopaedic Surgeon by New Hampshire Magazine (2016, 2022–2025).

Dr. Bouvier practices at New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center. To learn more or inquire about total joint replacement, you can reach his office at 603.883.0091.

For more information about total joint surgery at NASC or to refer a patient, visithttps://nascnh.com or call (603) 882-0950.

