Nashville Area Teen Brings Back the Stuffed Animal Drive for Abused Children for 2025

Local Teen Kenny Royer Continues Effort to Bring Comfort to Children in Need

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following an incredible response in 2024, the Stuffed Animal Drive benefiting Davis House Child Advocacy Center is back for another year. Led by Nashville's own teen Kenny Royer, the initiative collects new stuffed animals, or donations, to provide comfort to children facing challenging situations. The 2025 drive kicks off now and through April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, reinforcing the importance of supporting and protecting vulnerable children within the community.

About Davis House Child Advocacy Center:

Davis House Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit dedicated to providing essential services for children who have experienced trauma and abuse. Through advocacy, forensic interviews, counseling, and trauma-informed care, the organization fosters a safe and supportive environment where children can heal. Davis House works in close collaboration with law enforcement, child protective services, medical professionals, and legal teams to ensure children receive the necessary resources to move forward.

A Lasting Impact:

The first Stuffed Animal Drive in 2024 made a significant difference, amassing over 1,600 stuffed animals and raising more than $11,400 in donations. These contributions provided children with a tangible source of comfort during an incredibly difficult time. The initiative also demonstrated the power of community support, with individuals, families, businesses, and local organizations rallying behind the cause.

"It feels really nice to see the overwhelming support from the community, and it makes me extremely optimistic for the future of our community's children," says Royer. "It shows a genuine willingness to help and confirms that what is needed is awareness because the community is willing to help."

The Comfort of a Stuffed Animal:

For children arriving at Davis House, the experience can be daunting. They must recount their stories to unfamiliar professionals in an unfamiliar setting. A stuffed animal may seem like a small gesture, but it can be a source of stability and comfort in a moment of uncertainty.

"Stuffed animals represent security and comfort for children. They are a friend that never leaves their side and will always be there for them," Royer explains. "For children going through this traumatic process, the stuffed animal is a bright light—a sign that things are going to be okay."

As Davis House continues to serve hundreds of children each year, the need for stuffed animals remains ongoing. Every donation ensures that each child who walks through the center's doors receives a meaningful token of care and support.

Expanding the Drive in 2025:

With the success of last year's campaign, Royer is determined to make the 2025 Stuffed Animal Drive even more impactful. His goal is to increase both donations and awareness about Davis House and its mission.

The drive officially launches on April 1st, aligning with National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Royer hopes the campaign will shed light on the critical services Davis House provides and encourage more community involvement.

"When I found out that children are offered a stuffed animal for comfort, it reminded me of some of the stuffed animals I had as a child and how secure they made me feel so I could only imagine how important this could be for them," Royer says. "I thought that it would be a good idea to create a drive that raised awareness of the issue of child abuse with a simple but important donation of a stuffed animal or cash, if possible."

Beyond collecting stuffed animals, Royer envisions the drive as an ongoing tradition—one that will continue to support children in need for years to come.

"I absolutely envision continuing this drive. Awareness is a continuous thing. This drive can help the community recognize that the Davis House is here to support and grow its operations to serve more and more children," says Royer. "The drive is about promoting Davis House and creating exposure to society's issue of child abuse."

How to Get Involved:

Supporting the Stuffed Animal Drive is a simple yet meaningful way to make a difference in a child's life. Donations of new stuffed animals—any size or type, as long as they are new and free of suggestive messaging—are welcomed throughout April. Contributions can be mailed, drop-shipped, or delivered in person to:

WST Corporation

200 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

A drop box is available seven days a week at the corner of the WST building.

"Any and every contribution, no matter how large or small, makes a difference in a child's life that will be forever changed for the better by Davis House," says Royer. "Thank you if you have contributed in the past, and thank you to anyone who may contribute in the future. What Davis House is doing is extremely important, and community contributions are the core driver that aids them in their operations."

For more information on how to contribute, visit Stuffed Animals For Kids.

