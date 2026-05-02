Nashville Attorney, Cody Allison, Invited to Present on Strafford National Panel as ERISA Disability Benefits Expert

Attorney Cody Allison, founder of Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, a nationwide ERISA disability benefits law firm based in Nashville, has been invited to join an ERISA benefits expert panel on June 2, 2026.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC founder, attorney Cody Allison, is pleased to announce his invitation to present as an ERISA disability benefits national expert. The June 2, 2026 education seminar is hosted by Strafford, a national continuing legal education company owned by BARBRI. The seminar focuses on disability benefit claims administration: Avoiding Mishaps and Litigation, Compliance Challenges for ERISA Counsel. "In 26 years of practice I've had the opportunity to see many of the areas where problems arise in the claims process. I hope to shed some light on the cryptic areas in ERISA disability benefits claims."

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC is a leading national ERISA benefits law firm based in Nashville, TN. Their attorneys have the highest ratings from peer rating services such as Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers. They consistently receive 5-star ratings from clients for their persistence in pursuit of seeking to overturn disability benefit denials and strong client communication. They were named best ERISA / employee benefits attorneys in Nashville in 2025.

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC fights ERISA disability benefit denials against, The Hartford, Prudential, Sun Life, MetLife, Unum, Reliance Standard, The Standard, Mass Mutual, Lincoln, Guardian, Northwestern Mutual just to name a few. If your ERISA short-term, or long-term disability benefits have been denied anywhere in the United States, their highly-rated lawyers will fight to win against the insurance company. You can reach them at: (615) 234-6000, or 844-LTD-CODY, or e-mail: [email protected], or find them on the web at: www.codyallison.com.

Media Contact

Mollie Reed, CODY ALLISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC, 1 6152346000, [email protected], www.codyallison.com

SOURCE CODY ALLISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC