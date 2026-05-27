Nashville Attorneys Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Receive Highest Rating from Three Peer Review Ranking Services in 2026

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent list and Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list for 2026. The awards distinguish them as being highly regarded by their peers for excellence in legal ability and high ethical standards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Alison & Associates, PLLC is pleased to announce several attorneys with their office have received three of the highest peer rating awards for 2026; Best Lawyers in America, Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent and Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers. These peer rating services place these Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC attorneys in the top 5-10% of attorneys. Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC represents individuals severely injured in car and truck accidents throughout Tennessee, Kentucky & Alabama. They have litigated numerous cases over their 26 years in practice and recovered millions for their clients.

"It means a great deal when clients trust your law firm to help them during such a difficult time. We take that trust very seriously and our lawyers work hard for the win and to to get our clients maximum compensation for their injuries," stated founder, Cody Allison. Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC has represented people injured by big trucks, cars, and 18-wheeler tractor-trailers. They have litigated cases involving serious injury, paralysis and wrongful death. Mr. Allison further stated, "Our high peer ratings for legal ability and ethical standards demonstrate we are held in high regard within the legal community. We always want to hold ourselves to these high standards and be viewed as a go-to law firm."

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC has taken on the big insurance companies for close to three decades and prides themselves on excellent client communication and a laser focus on the win as their top priorities. Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC was also rated best employee benefits law firm in Nashville by Thomson Reuters Publishing in the 2026 edition of Nashville Lifestyles magazine. You can reach them at www.codyallison.com or (615) 234-6000.

Media Contact

KARL CODY ALLISON, CODY ALLISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC, 1 (615) 234-6000, [email protected], www.codyallison.com

SOURCE CODY ALLISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC