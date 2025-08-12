Nashville-based Inova Payroll Ranks No. 2603 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inova Payroll Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 8th Time – Less than 1% of all Recipients Achieve this Mark

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Inova Payroll, LLC, is No. 2603 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time, which represents less than 1% of all award recipients since its inception," said Joe Schweppe, President and CEO of Inova. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and our employees' unwavering commitment to client success. I'm deeply grateful to our team for their dedication to delivering exceptional service and to our clients for allowing us to support their growth and success."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Inova is a trusted provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions. Its fully unified, cloud-based HCM platform integrates payroll, tax filing, HRIS, benefits, and HR support to deliver unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries. Recognized as a 8-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Inova's mission is "Driving people success through an unwavering dedication to empathy, kindness, superior service, and innovative solutions."

Learn more at inovapayroll.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kathey Palmer, Inova Payroll, 1 615-921-0650, [email protected], inovapayroll.com

SOURCE Inova Payroll