Nashville Marketing Agency, Horton Group, Named Web Excellence Awards Winner in Two Categories

Horton Group, in partnership with Syracuse Airport and Urban Juicer, wins at the annual Web Excellence Awards in two categories.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2023 award winners highlighting this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

Horton Group has been recognized for its design excellence in the sectors Travel and Food & Beverage.

Located in Syracuse, New York, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport provides crucial information for those flying into and out of the city. In order to create an optimal experience for visitors, the design process took the stance of considering what passengers need convenient access to regarding information about their flights and the airport in general. This put a focus on parking, flight status, and destinations.

Along with its simple navigation, the website is visually engaging as it shows what take offs and landings look like with a looping video that plays in the website's header followed by photos of the area. The "Find Syrenity" campaign was also upgraded with a custom page. This is an initiative they have to establish upstate New York as a tourist destination by highlighting all the fun and adventurous things the area has to offer.

The Urban Juicer is a local Nashville chain that specializes in juices, smoothies, and salads. In order to update their website to match their modern branding, Horton Group used elements such as wood and polished concrete to reflect the store's sleek interior.

Their menu was also updated from being just a few pages that listed items into filterable categories to individual products and images with individual product pages to boost the online ordering and viewing experience. As they're a local business, the team also highlighted how that makes them special through their locally made, locally sourced, and locally loved brand attributes. This is followed by a map that shows their locations and customer reviews.

About the Web Excellence Awards

The Web Excellence Awards is a groundbreaking platform that acknowledges and promotes excellence in web development and digital innovation. Its mission is to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of creative companies and individuals across the globe.

About Horton Group

Horton Group is a web, mobile and marketing agency founded in Nashville, Tenn., in 1996. Horton's full marketing services include web design, web development, mobile app development and digital marketing. Horton Group is a Google Premier Partner, HubSpot Gold Certified Agency Partner, and is Veteran-Owned.

