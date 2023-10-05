Nashville Marketing Agency, JLB, Recognized in Two Sectors of the Web Excellence Awards

JLB, in partnership with The Factory and Misa Metal Processing, wins in two categories at the Annual Web Excellence Awards competition.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2023 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

JLB has been recognized for its design excellence in the sectors Shopping and Manufacturing.

Built in 1929, as a manufacturing plant, the building once named Dortch Stove Works, holds The Factory at Franklin, a mixed dining, retail, and entertainment center. While they already had an established web presence, JLB's focus was on creating an experience and highlighting their branding rather than just informational pages. The extensive history of their location is highlighted by the timeline on their homepage which was built using a custom slider.

This branding and website refresh coincides with them remodeling their building and creates an experience that is fun, playful, and engaging. Other custom elements include the Shops & Dining section which displays nine different businesses every time the page is refreshed.

Misa Metal is a metal processing company with facilities across the Southeast and Midwest. Previously, their only online presence was a landing page on their parent company's website. With this newly built website, JLB's goal was to market and appeal to a younger workforce.

This is done through a custom build that incorporates imagery that highlights what sets them apart such as their capabilities, benefits, and career opportunities.

About Web Excellence Awards

The Web Excellence Awards is a groundbreaking platform that acknowledges and promotes excellence in web development and digital innovation. Its mission is to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of creative companies and individuals across the globe.

About JLB

JLB (Joy Life Business) is a Nashville Web Design services company with over 20 years in business. JLB is about disruptive accountability to its clients. All the marketing, technology, software and web design services are their responsibility to make sure it works, it's protected, well supported and providing results. All in-house, all local.

JLB has been proudly voted the #1 best web design company in Williamson County three (3) times, is on the Inc. 5000 list, is a Google Premier Partner, and is Veteran owned.

For additional information, please visit JLB or or click here to learn more about the Web Excellence Awards.

