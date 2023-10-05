Nashville Marketing Company, Nice Branding Agency, Recognized with Web Excellence Award for Beauty Website Category

Nice Branding Agency, in partnership with Bespoke Aesthetics, Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2023 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

Nice Branding Agency has been recognized for their design excellence with the web excellence award for Beauty website Bespoke Aesthetics.

Bespoke Aesthetics, a medical spa located in West Palm Beach, Florida, specializes in wrinkle relaxers, volume fillers, PDO threads, skin tightening, and skin restoration. As they did not have an established web presence, we built their brand in-house and created a website that reflects their luxurious business.

The website incorporates a variety of custom features such as the slider for The Bespoke Collective which showcases their premium treatment plans. The site was also created with growth in mind, allowing the content and services to naturally expand as the business does.

About the Web Excellence Awards

The Web Excellence Awards is a groundbreaking platform that acknowledges and promotes excellence in web development and digital innovation. Its mission is to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of creative companies and individuals across the globe.

About Nice Branding Agency

Nice Branding Agency is a multi-disciplinary creative branding firm specializing in business and restaurant branding that has been in operation since 2007 with over 800+ clients across the country.

All of their branding services are done in-house with teams specializing in graphic design, expert web developers, digital marketers, industry-trained copywriters, and a dedicated support team for all areas.

For additional information, please visit Nice Branding Agency or click here to learn more about the Web Excellence Awards.

