Nashville Music Awards Names John Michael Ferrari Outstanding Adult Contemporary Artist 2025 and Honors "When Love Is Love" as Outstanding Music Video 2025

The song was written by John Michael Ferrari, Pepper Jay, and David Easterling and recorded at Beaird Music Group in Nashville, Tennessee, between March and June 2025. The project featured engineers Jim DeBlanc, Rob Lane, and David Buchanan, along with an outstanding lineup of studio musicians:

Bass: Eli Beaird

Drums: Miles McPherson, Wes Little

Electric Guitar: Chris Condon, John Michael Ferrari

Steel Guitar: Spencer Cullum, Scotty Sanders

Keys & Multi-Timbre: Billy Nobel, Dane Bryant, John Michael Ferrari

Acoustic Guitar: Devin Malone, Mike Waldron

Reflecting on the recognition, Ferrari shared:

"It takes a talented team to create quality music and video. I'm grateful for every member of the team who helps bring our vision to life."

Acknowledgements

Ferrari also expressed his appreciation to those who helped make the project possible:

"Deep gratitude to Eric Zuley of eZWay Promotions—thanks for the introduction to Cassandra Cooper. You're like the social GPS that always knows where to go. And endless appreciation to my music producer and manager, Pepper Jay. Honestly, if this song becomes a hit, it's probably because Pepper Jay made sure I didn't mess it up. Thank you all for keeping my music alive—and me out of trouble."

Media Contact

Pepper Jay, Pepper Jay Productions

SOURCE Pepper Jay Productions