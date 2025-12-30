Nashville Music Awards Names John Michael Ferrari Outstanding Adult Contemporary Artist 2025 and Honors "When Love Is Love" as Outstanding Music Video 2025

John Michael Ferrari Honored at Nashville Music Awards.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville Music Awards has named singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari Outstanding Adult Contemporary Artist 2025, while his music video "When Love Is Love" received the award for Outstanding Music Video 2025.
"When Love Is Love" is a heartfelt ballad about the spark of connection and the courage to take a chance before the moment slips away. The striking black-and-white music video stars John Michael Ferrari (JMF) and was written by Cassandra Cooper, directed and edited by Nyles Flagg, and produced by Cassandra Cooper and Pepper Jay for Cappy Records and Pepper Jay Productions.
The song was written by John Michael Ferrari, Pepper Jay, and David Easterling and recorded at Beaird Music Group in Nashville, Tennessee, between March and June 2025. The project featured engineers Jim DeBlanc, Rob Lane, and David Buchanan, along with an outstanding lineup of studio musicians:
- Bass: Eli Beaird
- Drums: Miles McPherson, Wes Little
- Electric Guitar: Chris Condon, John Michael Ferrari
- Steel Guitar: Spencer Cullum, Scotty Sanders
- Keys & Multi-Timbre: Billy Nobel, Dane Bryant, John Michael Ferrari
- Acoustic Guitar: Devin Malone, Mike Waldron
Reflecting on the recognition, Ferrari shared:
"It takes a talented team to create quality music and video. I'm grateful for every member of the team who helps bring our vision to life."
Acknowledgements
Ferrari also expressed his appreciation to those who helped make the project possible:
"Deep gratitude to Eric Zuley of eZWay Promotions—thanks for the introduction to Cassandra Cooper. You're like the social GPS that always knows where to go. And endless appreciation to my music producer and manager, Pepper Jay. Honestly, if this song becomes a hit, it's probably because Pepper Jay made sure I didn't mess it up. Thank you all for keeping my music alive—and me out of trouble."
Media Contact
Pepper Jay, Pepper Jay Productions, 1 3103459366, [email protected], http://www.pepperj.com
SOURCE Pepper Jay Productions
