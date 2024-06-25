Nashville Public Library Bookmarks Penetron Technology for Concrete Durability

Thanks to Penetron's crystalline concrete waterproof technology, the enhanced durability of the below-grade concrete structures will ensure a substantially longer service life for the Donelson Branch Library. Post this

The new Donelson Branch Public Library is a centerpiece of a renewed Donelson Plaza, a neighborhood center and shopping hub, which is in the midst of a mixed-use overhaul with new apartments, townhouses, parking areas, and a green space next to the new library.

Hastings Architecture designed the two-floor mid-century style library. The 25,000 feet2 project also includes an attached 2-story parking deck with the majority of spaces located below the building. The interior layout features a large multi-purpose room for community events, a "creative area" for children, a teen room, private study rooms, and seating and study tables throughout the library. The exterior layout adds outside seating, bike racks, and a large public lawn. The installation of solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and electric vehicle charging stations is also included as part of the project's LEED Gold certification effort.

Due to the high groundwater level at the Nashville construction site, Messer Construction, the project's general contractor, asked Penetron to provide a durable concrete mix design with a very low permeability. As a result, PENETRON ADMIX was specified to waterproof all below-grade concrete structures.

"Adding PENETRON ADMIX effectively converts concrete into the waterproofing element with built-in self-healing capabilities to automatically repair microcracks," adds Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group.

Once added to the concrete during the batching phase, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX react to moisture in the concrete to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation in the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This formation permanently seals micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction.

"Thanks to Penetron's crystalline concrete waterproof technology, the enhanced durability of the below-grade concrete structures will ensure a substantially longer service life for the Donelson Branch Library," concludes Christopher Chen.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

