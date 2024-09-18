Nashville's Historic Hermitage Hotel is Awarded Two MICHELIN Keys in the First Edition of the MICHELIN Guide's New Hotel Awards

"This accolade reflects our dedication to preserving the unique personality and historic character of The Hermitage Hotel while providing an unparalleled guest experience rooted in Southern hospitality," says Dee Patel, Managing Director of The Hermitage Hotel. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with two MICHELIN Keys in the inaugural edition of MICHELIN's hotel awards," said Dee Patel, Managing Director of The Hermitage Hotel. "This accolade reflects our dedication to preserving the unique personality and historic character of The Hermitage Hotel while providing an unparalleled guest experience rooted in Southern hospitality. Our commitment to excellence in design, service quality, and local community engagement ensures that every guest enjoys a stay that is both distinctive and deeply connected to Nashville."

While the renowned MICHELN star recognizes the most outstanding restaurants in the world, the new MICHELIN Key distinction does the same for outstanding hotels. Drawing from over a century of culinary excellence, the MICHELIN Key signifies top-tier service, luxurious accommodations, and a commitment to quality, making it the ultimate mark of distinction for discerning travelers seeking the best in comfort and style.

The MICHELIN Keys are the latest in a series of distinguished recognitions for The Hermitage Hotel, underscoring its status as a leader in luxury and service excellence. The hotel's partnerships with local cultural institutions provide guests with exclusive access to the city's rich artistic and musical heritage, bringing the destination of Nashville alive for guests.

The Hermitage Hotel has been a cornerstone of Nashville's history, with deep roots in the Women's Suffrage Movement playing a pivotal role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The hotel continues to uphold its traditions with guest experiences such as Afternoon Tea and its newly debuted History Corner. With a staff trained in the art of Southern hospitality, The Hermitage Hotel prides itself on delivering personalized service that anticipates every guest's need, from bespoke itineraries crafted by the concierge team to in-room amenities tailored to individual preferences. The hotel's recent property-wide renovation, led by award-winning designers, has preserved the grandeur of its Beaux Arts architecture while introducing modern elements such as custom-designed furniture and a state-of-the-art open kitchen at Drusie & Darr by Jean-Georges to make guests feel right at home while providing a magnificent sense of connection to Nashville's storied past and dynamic present.

For questions or to make a reservation, visit www.thehermitagehotel.com or call 615-244-3121. Follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Hermitage Hotel

Set in the heart of Downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is a timeless icon of best-in-class accommodations, service, dining and warm Southern hospitality. Originally opened in 1910, the privately owned and operated hotel has stood as Nashville's premier luxury property for more than 110 years. In 2022, the hotel completed a multi-year redesign and revitalization of its 122 oversized guest rooms, suites and public spaces, alongside a restoration of its distinctive Beaux Arts architecture. The Hermitage Hotel is home to two new restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, marking his first presence in the American South. "Meet me at the Hermitage" has long been a phrase familiar to Nashvillians, who gather and socialize under the historic stained-glass ceiling in the hotel's famous lobby and in the grand ballroom, adorned with Circassian walnut paneling. Recognized as a National Historic Landmark, the hotel and has been honored by the Historic Hotels of America for its continued excellence. For reservations and additional information, please call 615-244-3121 or visit TheHermitageHotel.com.

Media Contact

Chloe Bulbin, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Hermitage Hotel