Nashville's JLB Secures Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List for 6th Time, Cementing Its Status as One of America's Fastest-Growing Advertising and Marketing Companies

"Our mission from day one has been to eliminate the fragmentation in online marketing services and provide a truly comprehensive solution for our clients," said Ken Royer, CEO of JLB. "To be named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time is an incredible honor and a testament to the trust our clients place in us, the hard work of our team, and the results we deliver year after year."

With over 20 years in business and currently managing over 1,100 clients, JLB (Joy, Life, Business) has become a trusted digital partner for some of the region's most recognized organizations, including Star Physical Therapy, Nashville International Airport, Fisk University, Boys & Girls Club, Peg Leg Porker, and Nissan Stadium. As Nashville's go-to agency for businesses seeking a competitive edge online, JLB has been voted the #1 Best Web Design Company in Williamson County four times, is recognized as a Google Partner, and is proudly veteran-owned, building its reputation on accountability, transparency, and a relentless commitment to client success.

About JLB

JLB is a Nashville-based web design and digital marketing services company offering businesses a complete suite of in-house services, including web design, SEO, branding, hosting, IT services, web security, digital marketing, AI services, business-class management, and monthly support. Serving clients locally and nationwide, JLB delivers meaningful results backed by award-winning expertise. Learn more at jlbworks.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Since 1982, its annual Inc. 5000 list has ranked the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Recognition on the Inc. 5000 provides founders with credibility, access to an exclusive community of peers, and new opportunities for growth. For more information, visit inc.com.

