Nashville's Newest Design Hotel, The Printing House Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Is Now Open

Designed with bold, mid-century influences and layered with historical nuance, The Printing House features thoughtful details throughout, from the block "P" logo inspired by letterpress fonts to its textured concrete façade. Interiors are anchored by warm, natural materials including rattan, walnut and brass, while the communal spaces balance laid-back luxury with accessible inclusivity. Highlights include a bustling café, a lively central lounge with a floating fireplace and a rooftop terrace with glass panel railings to offer panoramic views of the skyline. A rooftop stage will feature live local musicians, "Writer's Rounds", and hands-on songwriting sessions.

"The Printing House is a perfect addition to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio," said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. "Hilton recognizes that more guests are seeking hotels with an independent spirit, and The Printing House's vibrant story, rich design and on-property offerings that are uniquely Nashville delivers exactly the stay they are seeking."

As Nashville's second only LEED-certified hotel, The Printing House offers 187 design-forward guest rooms, including twelve deluxe suites and a seven room private floor and terrace that can combine into a seven-bedroom suite with a private living room lounge, ideal for larger groups or special events. Accommodations include custom millwork, spacious bathrooms with LED mirrors, dedicated work/lounge areas and curated mini-bars stocked with local spirits and snacks.

The Printing House features The Letterpress Lounge & Terrace, a wraparound indoor/outdoor cocktail bar and restaurant perched on the fifth floor backdropped by sweeping views of the city's iconic music venues. Rooted in Southern hospitality, the menu spotlights elevated local flavors for lunch and dinner service, including shareable platters and thoughtfully curated entrees. Classic whiskey cocktails, local craft brews, and creative non-alcoholic "Editor's Elixirs" are on offer seven days a week with live music and social events offered weekly.

The Press House Café offers a warm combination of traditional espresso bar and Southern diner hospitality. Guests can fuel up with freshly roasted coffee, handcrafted espresso drinks, smoothies and brunch cocktail flights, along with a variety of grab-and-go or plated options, including high-protein and vegan choices.

With 3,200 square feet of event space, including outdoor terraces and a dedicated catering kitchen, The Printing House provides an ideal venue for creative sessions and celebrations.

Just a short walk from Nashville's legendary venues yet tucked into a quiet enclave, The Printing House offers a refined and accessible design hotel option rather than a cookie cutter option. With its prime location, design-forward sensibility and commitment to Nashville's story, the hotel affords an authentic, inspiring experience for both locals and travelers alike.

Reservations are being accepted for stays beginning [September 8, 2025]. Nightly rates will begin at $349.

For more information on The Printing House please visit: www.printinghousenashville.com and follow The Printing House on @theprintinghousenashville

About The Printing House

The Printing House stands proudly at the crossroads of Third Avenue and Peabody Street, in the heart of Nashville's vibrant cultural and nightlife scene. A tribute to the city's rich history as a hub for creativity, the hotel celebrates Nashville's printing heritage—one that not only fueled the widespread circulation of news and political thought but also embedded music into the city's legacy. Its 187 design-forward guest rooms with 12 deluxe suites, an outdoor terrace, and more. This LEED-certified property combines mid-century contemporary design with historic elements, creating a stylish space that celebrates both innovation and legacy. The Printing House also features two signature dining experiences: The Letterpress Lounge & Terrace, where guests can enjoy live music, sharable bites, and craft cocktails, and The Press House, a café offering fresh coffee, grab-and-go snacks, and pick-me-up drinks. Whether hosting a business trip, a friends' getaway, or simply providing a stylish launchpad to discover Nashville, The Printing House invites guests to immerse themselves in the city's rich past and vibrant present, becoming part of its ongoing story.

About Sun Development & Management Corporation

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

