Nasittuq Corporation Reduces Costs by using Merx to publish their Solicitations

"Since we are not the only agency posting and distributing tenders, Merx provides Nasittuq Corporation more supplier competition, which we hope will help lower costs," said Jorge Martinez, Contracts Manager of Nasittuq Corporation when asked why they decided to join Merx. "We also like that it can help our current suppliers grow and expand their business opportunities for the future."

Merx continues to offer a copious quantity of consistent tenders not only throughout Canada, but the United States as well. Canadian businesses that are interested in expanding their revenue base by tapping into the billion-dollar market of Federal, State, and Local opportunities posted in the United States are now able to access these tenders. In addition, Merx offers thousands of private construction opportunities throughout all of Canada as well.

Merx experts help organizations achieve efficiencies by improving the way procurement information is gathered, analyzed and factored into the purchasing process. Their support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 1-800-964-MERX (6379). Contact them today and learn more about how they can help your business succeed. Nasittuq Corporation invites all supplier to register online at https://www.merx.com/nasittuqcorporation.

About Nasittuq Corporation:

Since its inception, Nasittuq's mission has been to provide exemplary technical and management services to Canadian and U.S. Government customers, while increasing opportunities for Inuit participation as trainees, employees, suppliers and owners. As a majority Inuit-owned corporation, they have established a strong reputation for meeting the needs of military customers and for enhancing Inuit participation, from both past and current in-service support contracts with the North Warning System, and at CFS Alert on Ellesmere Island, NU. They remain committed to building on their successes to provide even greater opportunities to shareholders for economic growth and to individuals for personal development.

About Merx:

Merx, powered by mdf commerce, helps thousands of private and public sector organizations reduce strategic sourcing costs while improving efficiencies and accountability to stakeholders. Organizations of all types and sizes use Merx to manage hundreds of billions of dollars of spending while engaging our global network of over 200,000 suppliers. Merx enables organizations to optimize procurement with a 360 degree perspective of needs, supply, risk, contracts and supplier performance. To learn more about Merx and how we can help your organization, please visit https://www.merx.com/.

