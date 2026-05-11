Nassimi Continues Commitment to Environmental Responsibility, Releasing its Third Annual 2024 Sustainability Report

"Environmental stewardship is central to how we operate as a company, and this report reflects both our progress and the work ahead that we share with transparency, optimism, and a continued commitment to learning and leading by example," says Nassimi President, Edward Nassimi. Post this

"Environmental stewardship is central to how we operate as a company, and this report reflects both our progress and the work ahead that we share with transparency, optimism, and a continued commitment to learning and leading by example," says Nassimi President, Edward Nassimi.

Measuring Environmental Impact with Transparency and Accountability

This report tracks Nassimi's progress across ecological and social impact, material innovation, and responsible governance, setting clear, measurable targets for accountability. Ongoing operational initiatives include increased energy efficiency, water reclamation systems, waste reduction, recycling programs, and renewable energy solutions across facilities and carefully selected partners.

Nassimi collaborates with production partners who share its values, from responsible manufacturing practices and products to a strong commitment to workplace safety and maintaining recognized third-party certifications.

These efforts reflect Nassimi's commitment to minimizing environmental impact at every stage of production. By 2030, Nassimi is committed to a 25% reduction in:

Emissions: Cutting greenhouse gases (Scope 1 & 2)

Energy: Reducing total consumption

Water: Optimizing usage across supply chain

Waste: Minimizing material loss

Advancing Safer, Sustainable Materials through Innovation

The reported advancements underscore the company's focus on creating sustainable high-performance textiles that meet rigorous environmental standards without compromising durability or design.

Case Study: SiO™ Performance Silicone and Closed-Loop Production – Water use and emissions are pressing challenges in global manufacturing, with industrial operations consuming over 18 billion gallons of water daily, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To reduce impact, Nassimi reengineered its silicone production, and in partnership with a new manufacturer, SiO™, a high-purity silicone resin is now produced using a closed-loop thermal curing process.

The new process replaces traditional water- and solvent-based methods, eliminating water usage, VOC emissions, and solvent drying systems.

These efforts resulted in zero water waste, net-neutral greenhouse gas emissions, and lower energy consumption through faster production cycles.

Investment in Energy and Waste Reduction

In 2024, Nassimi reduced energy usage across major product categories, with the largest decrease in woven textiles and Supreen production.

Supreen: Fabric Waste Recycling – Nassimi achieved a significant reduction in waste at the Supreen and textile production facility, driven by investment in recycling yarn and fiber waste. Reclaimed materials from woven textile production are now incorporated into select fabric lines. In parallel, a partnership with the weaving facility and qualified third-party providers ensures responsible management of manufacturing waste.

Writer's Block Polyurethane: Intelligent Manufacturing System – In 2024, Nassimi's polyurethane production partner invested nearly $2 million, enabling an advanced intelligent manufacturing system at a primary production facility. Now in its second year of performance tracking, the system provides real-time monitoring and optimization of energy use, equipment performance, and production efficiency, driving a 42% reduction in energy consumption.

Environmental & Social Impact

New Hope Girls: Community Engagement – Nassimi supports New Hope Girls, a nonprofit organization serving girls and women in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Guatemala. affected by abuse and human trafficking. The company donates decorative materials that are used to produce handbags and accessories, generating revenue that directly funds employment and services for participants.

One Tree Planted: Planting Trees – Nassimi is a long-time supporter of One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization benefiting global reforestation. Since its inception in 2013, One Tree Planted has planted over 135 million trees in 82 countries around the world, with Nassimi proudly helping plant 10,000 trees annually.

Looking Ahead

Nassimi has begun the vital work of addressing Scope 3 emissions, looking closely at how materials are sourced and moved, building towards the ultimate goal of achieving Net Zero across all scopes by 2050.

The 2024 Sustainability Report reinforces Nassimi's vision for a more sustainable future. As the company advances toward its long-term goals, it remains focused on delivering high-quality materials that support both performance and the planet.

The full report is available for download here.

ABOUT NASSIMI: Nassimi LLC is a leading supplier of faux leather and performance upholstery textiles. Since its inception in 1978, Nassimi has been recognized as a market innovator, setting industry standards and always aiming to exceed expectations. In addition to offering an extensive in-stock product line, Nassimi works closely with manufacturers in a variety of industries to provide solutions to their vinyl and coated fabric needs. With its technical expertise and innovative thinking, Nassimi takes a proactive approach to creating cost-effective and application-specific products that suit its customers' needs. www.nassimi.com Instagram: @NassimiLLC. LinkedIn

Media Contact

Erika Vives, Nassimi, 1 (212) 643-8080, [email protected], https://www.nassimi.com/

SOURCE Nassimi