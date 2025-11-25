Nat Pereyra Wins $5,000 Grand Prize from the Abe Birthday Scholarship Sweepstakes

Altogether, Abe gave away $20,000 to deserving students, including 15 $1,000 scholarships as well as the grand prize. Post this

"We are thrilled that this scholarship will help advance Nat Pereyra's educational goals," said Steve Winnie, Chief Operating Officer, Monogram LLC, a leading provider of private student lending programs, which administers Abe.

Abe also recently announced its new Home for the Holidays Scholarship Sweepstakes, which is open for entries now. Five winners will each receive $1,500 to put toward undergraduate or graduate school expenses, travel or even gifts. Students and parents can enter the free sweepstakes by the December 1, 2025 deadline at abestudentloans.com/scholarship-holiday2025.* Winners will be selected on or around December 3.

The Abe Home for the Holidays Scholarship Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S./District of Columbia, age 18-plus, who are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program at an eligible U.S. institution, or parents of these students. Entrants do not need to have an Abe student loan to be considered. To review the full sweepstakes rules, visit abestudentloans.com/scholarship-holiday2025-official-rules.

About AbeSM

AbeSM provides "plain, honest student loans" focused on creating more supportive borrower experiences that better meet the needs of today's college students. In addition to clear, transparent information, Abe offers a unique combination of repayment plans, loan terms and deferment/forbearance options. Abe was created by Monogram LLC, the leader in data-driven private student lending products and programs. The Monogram team has originated more than $23 billion in private student loans and assisted 1.5 million borrowers at thousands of schools.

Details on Abe student loans for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as those enrolled in graduate certificate programs and MBA, law, medical, dental or healthcare professional degree programs, are available at abestudentloans.com, Facebook or Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. See abestudentloans.com/scholarship-holiday2025-official-rules for Official Rules and complete details. Void where prohibited.

Dawn Ringel, Monogram LLC, 1 6172850652, [email protected]

