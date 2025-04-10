Nathan Adelson Hospice Finalizes Affiliation with Chapters Health System

"I am excited for Nathan Adelson Hospice to be able to leverage the support of the Chapters Health System and our colleagues in Chapters Health West to build on our outstanding legacy of care for the Las Vegas community." - Karen Rubel, president and CEO, Nathan Adelson Hospice Post this

"Today is an exciting day for the mission of not-for-profit care," said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Nathan Adelson Hospice is a veritable pillar in the southern Nevada community, bringing a legacy of quality, philanthropy, and mission-oriented service. Furthermore, they are an organization with an excellent workplace culture and leadership that will further strengthen Chapters Health as their President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Rubel becomes the President of Chapters Health West."

"I am excited for Nathan Adelson Hospice to be able to leverage the support of the Chapters Health System and our colleagues in Chapters Health West to build on our outstanding legacy of care for the Las Vegas community," said Rubel. "It is exciting to be able to help shape the future of advanced illness care while still supporting our new local executive director to provide continuity for our patients, caregivers, and team members.

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including hospices, PACE Centers, an integrated pharmacy company, and value-based care. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and grow, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive exceptional, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Nathan Adelson Hospice

Hospice Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine, is the largest and longest-established hospice in southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day. Recognized as a national model for superior care, the vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. For more information, visit http://www.nah.org.

