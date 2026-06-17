Nathan H. Walcker Appointed President of The Specialty Alliance

The Specialty Alliance, Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, today announced the appointment of Nathan H. Walcker as President beginning August 3, 2026.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Specialty Alliance, Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, today announced the appointment of Nathan H. Walcker as President beginning August 3, 2026.

Walcker will lead the overarching enterprise strategy, operational execution, and business growth for The Specialty Alliance. CEO James Weber, M.D., will continue his role as the physician leader of The Specialty Alliance with a focus on physician practice growth and advocacy for independent specialty practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nate to The Specialty Alliance," said James Weber, M.D., CEO, The Specialty Alliance. "Nate has a proven track record of operational excellence in specialty healthcare, and I am confident that his deep experience spanning finance and scaled operating management will position The Specialty Alliance for continued growth and value creation for our physician practices and their patients."

Walcker most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), one of the largest independent community oncology platforms in the United States with over 550 clinicians and 4,500 teammates across 90+ locations. As CEO of FCS, he guided the organization through a multi-year enterprise transformation and launch of a captive management services organization, acquired in 2025 through a strategic transaction. Prior, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for FCS and the American Oncology Network following a career in healthcare investment banking.

"I am honored to join The Specialty Alliance and partner with Dr. Weber and the entire team," said Walcker. "The Specialty Alliance has built a powerful platform dedicated to empowering independent physicians. I welcome the opportunity to build upon this strong foundation, driving strategic growth and operational excellence that will further enhance our ability to support our member practices and the patients they serve."

About The Specialty Alliance

The Specialty Alliance is a physician-led Management Services Organization (MSO) that empowers independent specialty physician practices to thrive in a complex healthcare landscape. By providing comprehensive business support, technology, and a collaborative network, The Specialty Alliance enables physicians to focus on delivering high-quality patient care while maintaining their clinical autonomy.

Media Contact

Kelley Swann, The Specialty Alliance, 1 4043136412, [email protected], thespecialtyalliance.com

Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

SOURCE The Specialty Alliance