Nathan Nelson accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

Nate Nelson shared, "As a leader, I've often looked to the Fast Company Executive Board as an organization that I can turn to for relevant, industry perspectives. Now, as a member, I'm elated that I have the opportunity to network with industry peers and give back through my own insights".

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board members get access to a curated network of company founders and senior executives through the private online platform.

They help one another solve business challenges, make connections, and share information through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights in bylined articles and Expert Panels on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, design, technology, and social impact.

Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com

