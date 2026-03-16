Natick Little League Launches Modern New Fundraising Platform

"RallyforNatick gives local businesses a new, easy way to support the league and help ensure we can continue providing a great experience for players and families for years to come," said Matt Lodi, Executive Director for Natick Little League. Post this

"Natick Little League has always been about more than baseball and softball, it's about community, teamwork, and giving kids a place to grow," said Matt Lodi, Executive Director for Natick Little League. "RallyforNatick gives local businesses a new, easy way to support the league and help ensure we can continue providing a great experience for players and families for years to come."

RallyforNatick.com enables local businesses to become official Natick Little League supporters at clearly defined annual giving levels, offering a transparent, community-focused alternative to traditional fundraising drives. The platform is designed to complement the league's existing fundraising efforts while creating a consistent, year-round source of support.

The RallyforNatick platform includes:

A dedicated fundraising site focused on supporting Natick Little League

A place to learn about the Natick Little League mascot Rally Redbird

Clear annual supporter tiers designed for local businesses

A simple, fast digital signup and payment experience

Information about the annual golf tournament, the league's biggest fundraising event.

RallyforNatick was built using new AI-powered tools. The platform was created with Lovable, an AI-assisted website builder, and Outseta for subscription management, with Stripe providing secure payment processing on the backend. Together, these tools enable RallyforNatick to operate with minimal overhead while delivering a simple, reliable experience for league organizers and supporters.

"Natick Little League is a cornerstone of our town," said Joe Landry, longtime Natick resident and Board member of Natick Little League. "RallyforNatick is about making support simple, visible, and meaningful, so local businesses can easily show their support for the kids and families who make this league special."

RallyforNatick.com is now live, and local businesses are encouraged to participate ahead of the upcoming season. To become a Natick Little League supporter, visit https://www.RallyforNatick.com

About Natick Little League

Natick Little League is committed to bringing baseball and softball to the children of Natick with the belief that youth baseball and softball has the power to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. Our programs are managed and coached by volunteers who dedicate their time in making the league what it is day to day. It is the objective of Natick Little League to create an environment that is safe, provides an opportunity for all players to develop skills and game knowledge, allows players to experience the success they are capable of achieving and teaches life long lessons of sportsmanship, teamwork, fair play and respect for authority. It is the responsibility of all Natick Little League baseball and softball officials, including the board of directors, commissioners, managers, coaches, and umpires, to understand and fulfill these objectives.

Media Contact

Matt Douglas, Natick Little League, 1 6508143393, [email protected], www.rallyfornatick.com

SOURCE Natick Little League