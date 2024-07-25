National Ability Center Appoints Willie Ford, Proven Executive & Entrepreneur, as CEO

"My personal love for outdoor recreation combined with my previous nonprofit experience, led me to my purpose – working with and empowering people of all abilities," said Willie Ford, CEO of the National Ability Center. Post this

With over a decade of executive leadership experience, Ford's professional and personal background in the outdoor and nonprofit industries is extensive. Most recently, Ford co-founded Givego, a technology that connects the everyday athlete with professionals for on-demand coaching and mentorship. He also held senior roles at Cake, an electric motorcycle and moped organization recognized for its design and innovative approach to mobility and sustainability, and POC, a company committed to protecting lives and reducing the consequences of accidents for athletes and aspiring athletes. During his tenure at POC, Ford was recognized as a Sporting Goods Business 40 under 40 honoree, which recognized his contribution in transforming the organization into one of the fastest-growing outdoor brands.

Ford also served as vice chair of The High Fives Foundation, an adaptive sports foundation that provides hope and resources for athletes from all walks of life, where he deepened his understanding and passion for adaptive sports and recreation. During his time on the board, he worked closely on fundraising efforts, strategic planning and programming. Ford has held several additional board of director positions, including the UNH Friends of Skiing and The Shane McConkey Foundation. Ford is a University of New Hampshire graduate and competed on their alpine ski team as a two-time NCAA All American.

"My personal love for outdoor recreation combined with my previous nonprofit experience, led me to my purpose – working with and empowering people of all abilities," said Willie Ford, CEO of the National Ability Center. "The impact I have seen first-hand is what drove me to this opportunity where I can contribute to making a positive impact on people of all abilities. The National Ability Center has immense potential ahead, supported by an incredible team and excellent facilities."

The executive search process began back in Oct. 2023. The organization hired DRiWaterstone to lead this search, forming a committee composed of executive leaders, board members and staff. Ford began his role as CEO of the NAC in July 2024, and looks forward to expanding the current vision of the organization, redefining their strategic plan and furthering the amount of impact they deliver nationally.

For additional information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org.

About the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center (NAC) provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals, families and groups with varying physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities. Rooted in Park City, UT for nearly 40 years, with a satellite location in Moab, the NAC empowers over 5,500 competitive athletes, children, active-duty, veterans and others yearly. Through on-campus and community-based programming, with individual and group activities, participants build self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills. The NAC hosts over 30,000 experiences and lessons each year including alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others. In 2023, the 9,400 square foot McGrath Mountain Center opened to serve the NAC's adaptive ski and snowboard programs, made possible by a historic 50-year land lease donated by Vail Resorts. With Vail's EpicPromise as the National Ability Center's largest annual community partner, the NAC is globally recognized as a leader in adaptive sports. For more information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org. For a secure and simple way to donate to the NAC, text ABILITY to 512-920-5521 or visit discovernac.org/donate/.

Media Contact

Audrey Heinemann, National Ability Center, 1 6155211999, [email protected], https://discovernac.org/

SOURCE National Ability Center