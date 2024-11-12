National Ability Center Celebrates 40 Year Legacy in Adaptive Recreation

"As we celebrate this milestone, it's important that we realize our services are just as important and relevant today as they were 40 years ago", said Willie Ford, CEO of the National Ability Center. Post this

McGrath Mountain Center Community Ski Day: February 8, 2025 *

* Huntsman Cup: February 3-6, 2025

Red, White & Snow: March 5-8, 2025

Barn Party: June 7, 2025

40 Years Together: A Tribute to our Community: July 12, 2025 *

* Summit Challenge: August 23, 2025

MOFO: September 2025

Saluting our Heroes: October 2025

"As we celebrate this milestone, it's important that we realize our services are just as important and relevant today as they were 40 years ago", said Willie Ford, CEO of the National Ability Center. "Today, there are 40 million people in the United States living with a disability. As we take a moment to reflect on this great achievement of turning 40, we find ourselves getting excited to continue our impact over the next 40 years. The community of people with disabilities needs us now more than ever. We're committed to supporting them for the years to come."

Meeche White and Pete Badewitz founded Park City Handicapped Sports Association in 1985, providing winter sports programs for Vietnam veterans with disabilities. Renamed the National Ability Center in 1992, the nonprofit has since expanded its offerings to include over 20 programs, such as rafting at the satellite campus in Moab, mountain biking, alpine skiing, snowboarding, archery, outdoor climbing, equestrian and more. In 2001, the NAC opened its main campus, the 26-acre Bronfman Family Recreation Center & Ranch, and in 2023, enhanced its slopeside facilities with the grand opening of the state-of-the-art 9,400-square-foot McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain.

"I am deeply proud to see the National Ability Center continue to grow and thrive, building on the foundation of empowerment and inclusivity we established from the very beginning," said Meeche White, co-founder of the National Ability Center. "The commitment of our staff, volunteers and global community of participants has always been at the heart of our success, and I'm honored to celebrate this incredible 40 year milestone with everyone who has been part of the journey."

To donate $40 to celebrate 40 years, visit discovernac.org/40year/#give40 or text NAC40 to 512-920-5521. Visit discovernac.org/40year/ for more event information. For additional information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org.

About the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center (NAC) provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals, families and groups with varying physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities. For over 40 years, the NAC has been a cornerstone for adaptive recreation in Park City, UT, and has served over 300,000 participants from all 50 states and across the globe. The nonprofit hosts over 32,000 experiences annually, including alpine and Nordic skiing, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting and more in Park City, Moab and other destinations across Utah. Located on Park City Mountain, the McGrath Mountain Center serves the adaptive ski and snowboard programs, made possible by a historic 50-year land lease donated by Vail Resorts. With Vail's EpicPromise as the NAC's largest annual community partner, the NAC is globally recognized as a leader in adaptive sports serving competitive athletes, children, active-duty, veterans and more. For more information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org. For a secure and simple way to donate, text ABILITY to 512-920-5521 or visit discovernac.org/donate/.

