National Ability Center Debuts 'Tread Setters,' its First-Ever Short Film on Adaptive Cycling

"'Tread Setters' gives viewers a glimpse into the adaptive nation, highlighting the supportive community and individual passions of each athlete," said Louis Arévalo, director of 'Tread Setters.' Post this

The 'Tread Setters' trailer was released in June of 2023 and the film has premiered at several film festivals, receiving a variety of accolades. To date, 'Tread Setters' was named an award winner of the Voices Rising Film Festival, selected as Best Documentary Short at Global Shorts Film Festival, received an honorable mention at Lookout Wild Film Festival, was selected as a finalist at La Crosse Adventure Film Festival and recently premiered at the Outside Festival.

"Participating in 'Tread Setters' was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride a challenging trail alongside other incredible adaptive athletes and friends as I aimed to set the fastest known time for a self-supported adaptive athlete," said Steven Wilke, featured adaptive cyclist in 'Tread Setters' and volunteer at the National Ability Center. "This challenge was about more than proving to myself that I could do it; it was about inspiring fellow adaptive athletes to pursue their dreams of riding the White Rim Trail."

The film was made possible by the following people: Matt Didisheim: Executive Producer; Tasha Tinagero: Executive Producer; Louis Arévalo: Director; Austin Smock: Cinematographer; Hennie Van Jaarsveld: Editor; Annijke Wade: Adaptive Cyclist; Josie Fouts: Adaptive Cyclist; Roger Withers: Adaptive Cyclist; Steven Wilke: Adaptive Cyclist and the Utah Office of Tourism: Annual Partner.

To watch 'Tread Setters,' visit discovernac.org/tread-setters/. To learn more about the National Ability Center's programs or to become a volunteer, visit discovernac.org.

About the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center (NAC) provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals, families and groups with varying physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities. Rooted in Park City, UT for nearly 40 years, with a satellite location in Moab, the NAC empowers over 5,500 competitive athletes, children, active-duty, veterans and others yearly. Through on-campus and community-based programming, with individual and group activities, participants build self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills. The NAC hosts over 30,000 experiences and lessons each year including alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others. In 2023, the 9,400 square foot McGrath Mountain Center opened to serve the NAC's adaptive ski and snowboard programs, made possible by a historic 50-year land lease donated by Vail Resorts. With Vail's EpicPromise as the National Ability Center's largest annual community partner, the NAC is globally recognized as a leader in adaptive sports. For more information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org. For a secure and simple way to donate to the NAC, text ABILITY to 512-920-5521 or visit discovernac.org/donate/.

