National Ability Center Unveils Ski and Snowboard Mountain Center

"This is a dream come true," says Tracy Meier, chief program and education officer at the National Ability Center, who has dedicated over 21 years to the organization. "The McGrath Mountain Center will empower us to provide even more life-changing experiences for our participants. It represents our esteemed partners and donors coming together to create an inclusive community for the #AdaptiveNation."

The McGrath Mountain Center stands as a monumental milestone in the National Ability Center's nearly 40-year legacy, thanks to a historic land lease donated by Vail Resorts. Co-founder Meeche White, who continues to advocate for inclusive recreation, has witnessed the organization's growth from its humble beginnings in a double-wide trailer to the new two-story, 9,400-square-foot facility. Traditionally recognized for its ski and snowboard lessons, the National Ability Center's new facility elevates its programs and ability to serve participants through year-round seasonal activities and events.

"Having a new mountain center completes my original vision for the evolution of our facilities," said White. "After seven years of planning, I am thrilled to celebrate this joyous occasion with the community. We are thankful for our incredible partnerships with Vail Resorts, Park City Mountain, Big-D Signature, Architectural Nexus, and the town of Park City that allowed us to bring this project to the finish line."

The ADA-accessible facility will provide a homebase for the organization's adaptive ski and snowboard programs and will provide:

The ability to serve participants and the community with year-round programs and events.

Adequate indoor space to properly fit participants in a variety of adaptive equipment including mono and bi-skis. Once fitted, participants will slide on an artificial surface directly to the snow!

Ample storage space for specialized adaptive ski equipment.

Locker rooms for instructors as well as separate locker rooms for adaptive competitive athletes.

Reception area, staff break room, offices, uniform storage room with laundry facilities, specialized sensory room for calming and multi-purpose rooms for training and education.

Restroom facilities on-site for National Ability Center participants and their families: a major upgrade from the current reliance on public restrooms, which were a short walk from the existing center.

"Our longstanding partnership with the National Ability Center is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to creating a place for people of all ages and abilities to experience the joy of skiing and snowboarding," said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer, Park City Mountain. "We are honored to support this incredible step forward for their world-class adaptive programs. The mountains are for everyone, and the McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain will be a cornerstone of that vision for many decades to come."

To learn more about the project, visit discovernac.org/ican. For questions regarding the McGrath Mountain Center, call Carey Cusimano at 435-649-3991. To learn more about the National Ability Center's programs and services, visit discovernac.org.

About the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with disabilities, physical, cognitive, and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans, and more. Rooted in Park City, UT for nearly 40 years, with an additional facility in Moab, the National Ability Center empowers participants by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through inclusive programming and activities such as alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others. With Vail's EpicPromise as the National Ability Center's largest annual community partner, NAC is globally recognized as a leader in adaptive sports. For more information, visit discovernac.org.

