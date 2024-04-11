National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Announces 2023 Fellow

Election as a NAELA Fellow signifies that the attorney is recognized by their peers as a model for others, and as an exceptional lawyer and leader. Post this

Election as a NAELA Fellow signifies that the attorney is recognized by their peers as a model for others, and as an exceptional lawyer and leader. The most significant component in the selection process is commitment and contributions to NAELA through committee participation, programs, and leadership.

About NAELA

Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) have specialized knowledge and experience with the unique legal issues faced by older Americans and people of all ages with disabilities. Upon joining NAELA, member attorneys agree to adhere to Aspirational Standards for the Practice of Elder and Special Needs Law. Established in 1987, NAELA is a nonprofit association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services provided to older adults and people with disabilities. There are currently 4,000 NAELA member attorneys across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit NAELA.org.

