National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), a professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services provided to older adults and people with disabilities, proudly announces its Board of Directors for 2024–2025.
Founded in 1987, NAELA's mission is to equip attorneys for the complexity of serving older adults and people with disabilities through education, advocacy, and community. As Americans increasingly need long-term care, many individuals and families benefit from working with an attorney who understands the unique issues facing older adults and people with disabilities. NAELA, which offers peer-to-peer learning and traditional continuing education to 4,000 attorneys nationwide, also sets a high ethical bar for its membership. The Aspirational Standards for the Practice of Elder and Special Needs Law provide model ethics rules to guide attorneys working with people with disabilities such as dementia or cognitive impairment and with older adults.
The following board members begin serving in their new leadership roles on June 1, 2024:
Officers
- President: Judith M. Flynn, CELA, Fellow (Quincy, Massachusetts)
- Vice President: Eric J. Einhart, Esq. (Garden City, New York)
- Treasurer: Marielle F. Hazen, CELA, Fellow (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)
- Secretary: Heather Voorn, CELA, CAP (New Lenox, Illinois)
- Past President: Bridget O'Brien Swartz, Esq. (Phoenix, Arizona)
Returning Directors
- Andrew R. Boyer, Esq. (Sarasota, Florida)
- Brenna M. Galvin, Esq. (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
- Mark T. Johnson, CELA (Fitchburg, Wisconsin)
- Caleb S. Lihn, Esq. (Peoria, Arizona)
- Lauren Marinaro, Esq. (Clark, New Jersey)
- Christopher M. McCarthy, CELA, CAP (Midlothian, Virginia)
- Barbara Boone McGinnis, CELA (Hendersonville, Tennessee)
- Paul D. Shapiro, CELA (Portland, Maine)
- Scott B. Silverberg, Esq. (Roslyn Heights, New York)
New Directors
- Beth A. McDaniel, CELA, CAP (Renton, Washington)
About NAELA
Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) have specialized knowledge and experience with the unique legal issues faced by older Americans and people of all ages with disabilities. Upon joining NAELA, attorneys agree to adhere to Aspirational Standards for the Practice of Elder and Special Needs Law. Established in 1987, NAELA is a professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services provided to older adults and people with disabilities. There are currently 4,000 NAELA member attorneys across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit NAELA.org.
Media Contact
Susan Simolunas, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), 703-942-5711 x225, [email protected], https://naela.org
SOURCE National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
