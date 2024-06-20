National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Names Alexander T. Graham as New Chief Executive Officer

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Alex Graham as NAELA's next CEO," says NAELA President Judy Flynn. "His extensive experience in leading associations will be instrumental as we look to grow our membership to address the needs of older adults and people with disabilities." Post this

Graham is a proven leader who joins NAELA with more than 25 years of association management experience, most recently as President & CEO of the Future Business Leaders of America. Graham has also helmed the Council for Exceptional Children and the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Having spent most of his career in nonprofit management, Graham's leadership is influenced by his prior roles as chief operating officer, chief marketing officer, director of political affairs, and membership director.

"I am truly honored to work alongside the dedicated members, volunteer leaders, and the professional staff of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys as its Chief Executive Officer. Together we will champion NAELA's commitment to advocating for the dignity and well-being of older adults and individuals with disabilities."

Graham earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as a Master of Science degree in organizational effectiveness and a Master of Business Administration degree from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

About NAELA

Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) have specialized knowledge and experience with the unique legal issues faced by older Americans and people of all ages with disabilities. Upon joining NAELA, attorneys agree to adhere to Aspirational Standards for the Practice of Elder and Special Needs Law. Established in 1987, NAELA is a professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services provided to older adults and people with disabilities. There are currently 4,000 NAELA member attorneys across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit NAELA.org.

Media Contact

