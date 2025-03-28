National AI Literacy Day 2025 Mobilizes Over 100 Organizations for Nationwide AI Education Events

The EDSAFE AI Alliance, in partnership with aiEDU: The AI Education Project, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive are hosting National AI Literacy Day. National AI Literacy Day is a nationwide day of action, inviting students, parents, educators, and other community members to explore the fundamental question, "What is AI?" on March 28, 2025.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The EDSAFE AI Alliance, in partnership with aiEDU: The AI Education Project, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive are hosting National AI Literacy Day. National AI Literacy Day is a nationwide day of action, inviting students, parents, educators, and other community members to explore the fundamental question, "What is AI?" on March 28, 2025. With over 100 supporting organizations, 86 educational events are being held nationwide. Teachers, educators, and communities can participate virtually in professional development or bring AI literacy to their classrooms with resources, including valuable lesson plans for classrooms and after-school programs. Resources are available for free on the official website: https://www.ailiteracyday.org/.

"AI literacy is essential for every learner, educator, and community," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. National AI Literacy Day is a call to action, fostering critical discussions and practical learning. We are answering that critical call through this network of grassroots events and national action powered by our supporting organizations, industry partners, and educators nationwide".

#AILiteracyDay 2025 will feature valuable lessons for classrooms and after-school programs, educator professional development opportunities, and national and local community events.

Curriculum and lesson plans discussing essential questions about AI, safety, and ethics for grades K-12 will be offered via full-day activities and shorter lessons. Go to https://www.ailiteracyday.org/resources.

"New research from Common Sense Media shows that one in three children under eight already use AI for learning. Our youngest generations are not only engaging with AI in their daily lives but are also eager to understand it more deeply—how it works, its implications, and its limitations," said Yvette Renteria, Chief Program Officer at Common Sense Media. "National AI Literacy Day represents an important opportunity to meet this demand and equip the next generation with the knowledge they need to navigate an AI-powered world safely. By providing age-appropriate resources for students, educators, and families, we are helping ensure that young people don't just consume AI but become informed digital citizens who can shape how these technologies serve humanity."

Interactive sessions to help educators harness the power of AI and explore ethical implications, among other aims, will be offered on the day of the event (full schedule here). Asynchronous sessions will be offered leading up to the event at https://www.ailiteracyday.org/asynchronous-pd.

"Ensuring that all students can live, work, and thrive in a world powered by AI is one of the most important tasks we need to confront. Doing so means we need to start by building AI literacy and AI readiness — a shared understanding of how AI works and how we should use it," said Alex Kotran, founder and CEO of aiEDU: The AI Education Project. "That work takes a village — and we're grateful to be a part of a community that has helped lead National AI Literacy Day. It's a critical opportunity to highlight the importance of that work and build a better-shared understanding for students, teachers, educators, school systems, and our communities."

The National AI Literacy Day Steering Committee will host two events in Washington, D.C., and at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, CA, while local affiliate events will take place in states and districts around the country and even internationally. https://www.ailiteracyday.org/events

The Tech Interactive, a leading Science and Technology Center located in Silicon Valley, is proud to once again host an AI Literacy Summit on March 28. "AI is rapidly shaping our world, and the time is now to support our educators, community members, and parents who are teaching young learners through its constant evolutions," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive. "By fostering AI literacy, we empower the next generation of problem-solvers to engage with this technology thoughtfully and responsibly." The summit will also feature hands-on learning for 700 local public school students, including tours of The Tech's new AI Sandbox gallery and Dream Garden, an AI-powered immersive room.

Valhalla Foundation, Google.org, Booz Allen Hamilton, OpenAI, and Salesforce generously support National AI Literacy Day.

National AI Literacy Day is a nationwide day of action dedicated to exploring the fundamental question, "What is AI?" Organized by the EDSAFE AI Alliance, aiEDU, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive, this event, now in its second year, invites students, parents, educators, and communities across the country to engage with AI education through classroom activities, after-school programs, and professional development opportunities. With both local and national events, National AI Literacy Day aims to foster a deeper understanding of AI and its impact on society. Learn more at www.ailiteracyday.org.

