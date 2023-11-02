National Alliance for Children's Grief Members Unite for #FlipTheScript Campaign in Recognition of Children's Grief Awareness Month, November 2023

In recognition of Children's Grief Awareness Month this November, the National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG) is coming together with its dedicated members to "flip the script" on grief. This initiative seeks to address the common challenges people face when supporting those who are grieving, aiming to replace potentially hurtful statements or silence with comforting and constructive responses.
Children's Grief Awareness Month serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of acknowledging and supporting children who are grieving and their families. According to the JAG Institute's 2023 Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model Report, an alarming statistic underscores the urgency of this effort: 1 in 12 children, or approximately 6 million children, in the United States, will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the age of 18. The profound impact of this loss cannot be understated. In 2021 alone, nearly 1,200 children were bereaved every day, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and support for those navigating the complexities of childhood grief.
Vicki Jay, NACG CEO, emphasized the significance of Children's Grief Awareness Month, stating, "Children's Grief Awareness Month is a critical time for us to come together and address the pressing issue of childhood grief. Our goal is to provide simple yet impactful tools and resources that empower individuals to offer comfort and support to children who are grieving. "
Throughout November, NACG and its dedicated members will be sharing quick and easy statements that can be invaluable to someone grieving. These statements aim to provide comfort, empathy, and support to individuals dealing with the profound loss of a loved one. By fostering a more grief-informed society, we can collectively help alleviate the pain and isolation that children who are grieving often experience.
For more information on Children's Grief Awareness Month and to access valuable resources for supporting children who are grieving, please visit https://nacg.org/flipthescript and search for #FlipTheScript on Facebook and Instagram.
About the National Alliance for Children's Grief
The National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG), headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the needs of children and teens who are grieving a death and provides education and resources for anyone who supports them. The NACG is a North American network comprised of over 1,300 professionals, institutions, and volunteers who promote best practices, educational programming, and critical resources to facilitate the mental, emotional, and physical health of children who are grieving and their families. Through our member's and partners' collective voices, we educate, advocate, and raise awareness about childhood bereavement. For more information about the NACG, please visit www.childrengrieve.org
Media Contact
Deirdra Flavin, National Alliance for Children's Grief, 1 3038860827, [email protected], https://nacg.org/flipthescript/
SOURCE National Alliance for Children's Grief
