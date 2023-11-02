National Alliance for Children's Grief Members Unite for #FlipTheScript Campaign in Recognition of Children's Grief Awareness Month, November 2023

Children's Grief Awareness Month is a critical time for us to come together and address the pressing issue of childhood grief. Our goal is to provide simple yet impactful tools and resources that empower individuals to offer comfort and support to children who are grieving. Post this

Vicki Jay, NACG CEO, emphasized the significance of Children's Grief Awareness Month, stating, "Children's Grief Awareness Month is a critical time for us to come together and address the pressing issue of childhood grief. Our goal is to provide simple yet impactful tools and resources that empower individuals to offer comfort and support to children who are grieving. "

Throughout November, NACG and its dedicated members will be sharing quick and easy statements that can be invaluable to someone grieving. These statements aim to provide comfort, empathy, and support to individuals dealing with the profound loss of a loved one. By fostering a more grief-informed society, we can collectively help alleviate the pain and isolation that children who are grieving often experience.

For more information on Children's Grief Awareness Month and to access valuable resources for supporting children who are grieving, please visit https://nacg.org/flipthescript and search for #FlipTheScript on Facebook and Instagram.

About the National Alliance for Children's Grief

The National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG), headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the needs of children and teens who are grieving a death and provides education and resources for anyone who supports them. The NACG is a North American network comprised of over 1,300 professionals, institutions, and volunteers who promote best practices, educational programming, and critical resources to facilitate the mental, emotional, and physical health of children who are grieving and their families. Through our member's and partners' collective voices, we educate, advocate, and raise awareness about childhood bereavement. For more information about the NACG, please visit www.childrengrieve.org

