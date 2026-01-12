National Alliance on Mental Illness South Carolina (NAMI SC) Announces the Election of Pamela Eyring as President of the Board of Directors

"No family should have to navigate mental illness without guidance, education, and support," said Pamela Eyring. "Had we known about NAMI earlier, we would have had tools, community, and hope at a time when we needed it most." Post this

"As NAMI SC continues to grow its statewide impact — from Family-to-Family and Peer-to-Peer support programs, Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT Training for Law Enforcement and First Responders), to Ending the Silence youth initiatives and community education — strong leadership at the board level is critical," said Bill Lindsey, Executive Director for NAMI SC. "Pamela's lived experience, passion for advocacy, and professional expertise make her uniquely qualified to help guide NAMI SC through its next chapter of growth."

Pamela's advocacy is deeply personal. After losing her son following his experience with bipolar disorder, she became aware of NAMI and the life-changing power of its education, peer-led programs, and family support resources — services she wishes her family had known about earlier in his mental health journey. This lived experience fuels her commitment to expanding access to timely, compassionate, and practical support for individuals and families across South Carolina.

"No family should have to navigate mental illness without guidance, education, and support," said Eyring. "Had we known about NAMI earlier, we would have had tools, community, and hope at a time when we needed it most."

Eyring brings extensive leadership experience in education, nonprofit governance, and organizational strategy. She is the President and CEO of The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW) where she leads global education programs focused on leadership, professional presence, and organizational excellence. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, contributing to large, mission-driven institutions and complex stakeholder environments.

The Board of Directors plays a critical role in ensuring NAMI South Carolina remains mission-driven, financially sound, and responsive to the evolving mental health needs of communities throughout the state. Under Eyring's leadership, the Board will continue to champion best practices in governance while supporting programs that reduce stigma, strengthen families, and empower individuals living with mental health conditions.

NAMI South Carolina remains committed to its vision of a world where all people affected by mental illness can access the resources, understanding, and support they need to learn, thrive, and live with hope.

For more information about NAMI South Carolina and its programs, visit www.namisc.org.

Crisis Support Resources

For education, guidance, and help finding mental health resources, the NAMI HelpLine is available at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) during weekday hours.

Individuals in South Carolina experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the South Carolina Community Crisis Response & Intervention Line (CCRI) at 833-364-2274, available 24/7 for immediate support and connection to local services.

For immediate or life-threatening mental health emergencies, individuals can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7 nationwide.

